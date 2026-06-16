theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for June 16 World Cup Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with theScore Bet promo Code WTOP to receive a $1,000 bet reset offer for all four World Cup games today, and use this link to get started.







theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in strong risk management, and the mechanics of this offer are tailored perfectly for the informed bettor. To get started, no opt-in is required. New theScore Bet customers just need to place their first cash wager on any available market—whether that’s targeting the spread in the Argentina vs. Algeria clash or a moneyline bet on Austria. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake up to the $1,000 maximum. You don’t have to wager the full $1,000 to see the value; bet whatever amount fits your unit sizing, and your first wager is fully protected.

It does stand to reason that a lump-sum refund can be restrictive, so theScore Bet smartly splits your return. If your first bet falls short, you will receive five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible losing wager. For example, if your read on the Iraq vs. Norway match is off, these bonus bets will automatically hit your account within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. Just remember to stay active—you have seven days to use these bonus bets before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Today’s World Cup Games

It is never too early to look at the betting markets to find where the real value lies. Below is the full slate for today’s games.

Matchup: France vs. Senegal

France vs. Senegal Kickoff Time: June 16 at 3:00 PM ET

June 16 at 3:00 PM ET Moneyline: France -183 | Draw +361 | Senegal +635

France -183 | Draw +361 | Senegal +635 Matchup: Iraq vs. Norway

Iraq vs. Norway Kickoff Time: June 16 at 6:00 PM ET

June 16 at 6:00 PM ET Moneyline: Iraq +1463 | Draw +641 | Norway -403

Iraq +1463 | Draw +641 | Norway -403 Matchup: Argentina vs. Algeria

Argentina vs. Algeria Kickoff Time: June 16 at 9:00 PM ET

June 16 at 9:00 PM ET Moneyline: Argentina -213 | Draw +388 | Algeria +770

Argentina -213 | Draw +388 | Algeria +770 Matchup: Austria vs. Jordan

Austria vs. Jordan Kickoff Time: June 17 at 12:00 AM ET

June 17 at 12:00 AM ET Moneyline: Austria -246 | Draw +465 | Jordan +793

Marquee Matchups & Market Analysis

France vs. Senegal

France enters their opening match of the tournament as a steep favorite at a -183 on the moneyline. If you are looking to back the favorites, a winning $100 wager on France would yield roughly $54.64 in profit. However, for bettors hunting for value, the draw sits at a tempting +361 (a $361 profit on a $100 bet), while a Senegal upset at +635 offers massive longshot appeal if France’s offensive coordination looks sluggish out of the gate.

Argentina vs. Algeria

Argentina commands the board at -213 against Algeria. Similar to the French fixture, this is the first match of the competition for both sides, meaning there is zero tournament data for goals scored or conceded yet. A $100 wager on the heavily favored Argentinian side nets approximately $46.95 in profit. Algeria faces a steep uphill climb at +770 (paying out $770 on a $100 bet), and the draw is currently lined at +388. With the $1,000 Bet Reset in your back pocket, you might be inclined to look at a high-yield dog like Algeria, knowing a loss results in a full bonus bet refund.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With an action-packed schedule featuring intriguing fixtures like France vs. Senegal, Iraq vs. Norway, Argentina vs. Algeria, and Austria vs. Jordan, taking advantage of this multi-game slate is a savvy move.

To secure your bonus, you must use the promo code WTOP during registration. First, download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Begin creating your new account by providing the standard personal information required to verify your identity—such as your name, address, and date of birth. During this sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted.

Following the app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, the final step is to fund your account and make your pick. Simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to a maximum of $1,000) on any market at theScore Bet. You have the freedom to analyze the slate, find the best value on today’s World Cup schedule, and lock in your first bet with total confidence.