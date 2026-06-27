theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for England-Panama, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here and get a $1,000 bet reset for your first wager on today’s World Cup and MLB games.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 27th, 2026

Capitalizing on this offer is a straightforward equation for new theScore Bet customers. Users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can claim this welcome bonus with no opt-in required. Simply place a first cash wager on any available market—such as the upcoming Argentina against Jordan fixture, or Austria taking on Algeria. If your qualifying wager results in a loss, the sportsbook refunds 100% of your initial stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum limit of $1,000.

While extracting the absolute maximum value from this promotion requires a $1,000 first wager, new users can scale their initial risk to whatever amount aligns with their personal bankroll strategy and still receive a 100% refund if it loses. If you end up on the losing side of the wager, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement. From an asset management perspective, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus tokens carry a seven-day expiration window, giving bettors a full week to identify new statistical edges across the soccer landscape.

theScore Bet World Cup Saturday Bets

With multiple distinct tactical matchups on the board, bettors can take their pick from today’s packed World Cup schedule. Whether your model suggests backing a heavy favorite or you have identified good value on an underdog, you can utilize your $1,000 Bet Reset on any of the matches below:

England vs. Panama 3-Way Moneyline: +1400 / +650 / -600

Portugal vs. Colombia 3-Way Moneyline: +320 / +260 / -120

Argentina vs. Jordan 3-Way Moneyline: +1600 / +600 / -600

Austria vs. Algeria 3-Way Moneyline: +270 / +115 / +190



Marquee Matchup: England vs. Panama

Statistically, England possesses a clear advantage in this fixture. They enter with a solid foundation of four points through two matches (one win, one draw) and boast a +2 goal differential, having scored four goals while conceding only two. Conversely, Panama has struggled to generate any sustained offensive production. The Central American squad has dropped both of its opening two fixtures, failing to register a single goal while conceding two. Given this stark contrast in recent form and final-third efficiency, England’s -600 moneyline odds are justified.

Marquee Matchup: Portugal vs. Colombia

This clash profiles as one of the tightest and most intriguing games of the day. Colombia arrives with a flawless record in the tournament, notching two consecutive wins while posting four goals and yielding just one on the defensive end. However, they will be tested by a highly explosive Portugal attack. Portugal remains undefeated (one win, one draw) and has generated a dominant +5 goal differential, finding the back of the net six times while conceding only once. Backed by these metrics, Portugal comes in as -120 favorites on the moneyline.

Saturday MLB Slate

While the World Cup schedule will get the bulk of the attention, users are not restricted to that with theScore Bet. If you are more of a baseball fan, put your $1,000 bet reset offer to use for key matchups like these:

Cubs vs. Brewers

Dodgers vs. Padres

Braves vs. Giants

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Getting started with your welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. New users can activate this promotion to deploy on any of today’s World Cup games. Because this offer applies to the entire multi-game slate rather than a single restricted matchup, bettors have the operational freedom to back heavy favorites or hunt for underdog value across the board.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these precise steps:

Create Your Account: Click here and register for a new account. You will need to input standard identity verification data—including your name, address, and date of birth—to confirm you are 21 or older and physically located in a legal betting jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration process, enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This ensures the $1,000 Bet Reset welcome offer is appropriately linked to your new profile. Place Your First Bet: After completing the download, finalizing account registration, and inputting the promo code WTOP, deposit funds into your account. Finally, place your first real-money cash wager of at least $10, up to the maximum of $1,000. This qualifying bet can be placed on any market available at theScore Bet, including all of the World Cup games scheduled for today.

If your initial wager is graded as a loss, theScore Bet will cover your downside risk by refunding your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets, keeping your bankroll fortified for the remainder of the tournament.