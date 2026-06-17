theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for England-Croatia, World Cup Matches

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Sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a $1,000 bonus to use for all World Cup action today, including England vs. Croatia. Click here to get started.







theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 World Cup Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of this lucrative welcome offer by placing a first cash wager on any available market. With no opt-in required, new users simply need to enter the promo code WTOP during registration and place their initial bet. If that first wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake—up to a maximum of $1,000—in the form of bonus bets. Keep in mind that you don’t need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. We put a lot of stock in managing your bankroll responsibly; you can bet whatever amount you feel comfortable with, and if it settles as a loss, you will still receive your entire stake back up to the limit.

If your qualifying wager does result in a loss, your refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. For instance, a losing $1,000 bet yields five $200 bonus bets. These bonus funds are applied to your account within 72 hours after the initial wager settles as a loss. Once credited, the bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire. Remember, this promotion is exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Today’s World Cup Games

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate is packed with compelling international matchups, offering plenty of opportunities to utilize your theScore Bet welcome offer.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Portugal vs. Congo DR 1:00 PM -360 / +450 / +1000 2.5 (-130 / +106) England vs. Croatia 4:00 PM -140 / +270 / +420 2.5 (+112 / -138) Ghana vs. Panama 7:00 PM +130 / +220 / +220 2.5 (+134 / -164) Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 10:00 PM +850 / +380 / -280 2.5 (-110 / -110)

Marquee Matchup: England vs. Croatia

England clashes with Croatia in one of the most anticipated matches of the opening round. The odds lean notably toward an England victory -140 odds. Croatia sits at +420, while a draw sits at +270. Since neither team has played a match yet in this tournament, this opening fixture will set the pace for their group, and backing an underdog like Croatia might be exactly where a Bet Reset holds the most value.

Marquee Matchup: Portugal vs. Congo DR

Portugal presents the heaviest statistical favorite on today’s slate. Portugal enters with a dominant -360 moneyline odds to win straight up, leaving Congo DR as a massive longshot with just +1000 odds. A draw is given a +450 price.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With a compelling multi-game World Cup slate on the board, new users can easily activate this welcome offer to use on any of today’s matches. Whether you want to invest in the high-profile clash between England and Croatia, the tightly contested evening tilt between Ghana and Panama, or the late-night showdown between Uzbekistan and Colombia, this promotion gives you the flexibility to hunt for value anywhere on the slate.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, simply follow these straightforward steps:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your Wager: After successfully creating your account and making your first deposit, place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to a maximum of $1,000.

You can place this qualifying bet on any available market at theScore Bet, including any of the World Cup games scheduled for today. If your initial wager happens to settle as a loss, theScore Bet refunds your stake 100% in bonus bets, keeping your bankroll alive as the tournament progresses.