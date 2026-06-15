theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Belgium-Egypt, World Cup, MLB Games

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Sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 bonus on all World Cup matches today, including Belgium vs. Egypt. Use this link here to get started.







theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 World Cup Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 15th, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of this premier welcome offer with zero opt-in required. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game. Whether you are backing Belgium to handle Egypt, predicting Uruguay to dominate Saudi Arabia, or finding an angle on IR Iran against New Zealand, your initial stake is completely covered. If your qualifying wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that you aren’t required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet whatever amount fits your bankroll and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful.

We put a lot of stock in the mechanics of these refund bonuses. If that initial wager does settle as a loss, your refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than receiving a single, rigid lump sum, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager amount. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of time to hunt for consensus odds and fresh value across the remaining FIFA World Cup slate.

Use theScore Bet Promo WTOP on Today’s World Cup Games

Here is a look at today’s schedule:

Matchup Kickoff (ET) Moneyline Spain vs. Cape Verde 12:00 PM Spain (-1500) / Draw (+1300) / Cape Verde (+3500) Belgium vs. Egypt 3:00 PM Belgium (-170) / Draw (+300) / Egypt (+500) Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 6:00 PM Saudi Arabia (+650) / Draw (+330) / Uruguay (-230) Iran vs. New Zealand 9:00 PM IR Iran (-115) / Draw (+230) / New Zealand (+360)

Marquee Matchups

Belgium vs. Egypt

Belgium enters their opening Round 1 matchup as the clear mathematical favorite, holding a 59.4% win probability compared to Egypt’s 16.6%, with a draw sitting at 23.9%. Because official moneyline odds have not yet been posted, exact payout calculations for a $100 wager on either side cannot be firmly locked in at this moment. Furthermore, because this is the first match of the tournament for both squads, recent World Cup form and goal statistics are currently unavailable to factor into our models. However, betting is all about recognizing value. Based purely on the win probabilities, a $100 bet on Egypt represents a true longshot play that would likely yield a sizable underdog payout once theScore Bet markets officially open.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Uruguay is heavily favored to handle Saudi Arabia in this fixture. The predictive data gives Uruguay a dominant 64.8% probability to win, leaving Saudi Arabia with just a 13.2% chance of securing a victory (and a 21.9% chance of a draw). Similar to the Belgium matchup, official moneyline odds, over/under totals, and tournament form statistics are unavailable ahead of this group stage kickoff. Bettors looking to calculate their exact returns on a standard $100 bet will need to wait for the official market release, though Uruguay is fully expected to open as a steep moneyline favorite.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New users can easily activate this premier welcome offer to use on any of today’s World Cup games. With a diverse multi-game slate on the board, you have complete freedom to choose the matchup that best fits your betting strategy rather than being forced into a single fixture.

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and straightforward process:

Download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. During this registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially link the welcome offer to your account. Make a deposit and place your qualifying bet.

Simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet. This includes any of the World Cup games on the schedule today, whether you want to back Belgium against Egypt, Uruguay against Saudi Arabia, or Iran against New Zealand. If your initial wager comes up short, theScore Bet will step in and refund your stake 100% in bonus bets up to $1,000.