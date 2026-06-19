theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Australia vs. USA, World Cup, MLB Games

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Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a $1,000 bonus via this link here, and use this offer on the World Cup slate Friday.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Australia-USA, World Cup Bonus
Before locking in your bets and trying to beat the closing line on today’s World Cup action, review the core details of the latest sign-up offer below:
theScore Bet Promo Code
WTOP
New theScore Bet User Offer (All States)
$1,000 Bet Reset
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
June 19th, 2026
Available strictly to new theScore Bet customers in all legal states where the sportsbook operates, this promotion provides a crucial safety net for your first cash wager on any available market. No opt-in is required to participate. Simply register with the promo code WTOP, place your first bet, and if it happens to lose, you will receive a 100% refund of your wager in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.
It goes without saying that you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to extract value from this offer. You can bet any amount you are comfortable with—as long as it meets the minimum requirement—and still receive a 100% return in bonus bets if the wager falls flat. Naturally, claiming the absolute maximum value of the bonus does require a $1,000 initial wager.
If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than handing you a single lump-sum token, the sportsbook smartly delivers the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. Once these hit your account, they must be used within seven days before they expire.
Use theScore Bet Bonus on Today’s World Cup Games
As you prepare to lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset, here is a situational look at the upcoming World Cup slate.
Matchup (Home vs. Away)
Kickoff Time (ET)
Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away)
Total (Over / Under)
USA vs. Australia
3:00 PM
USA -169 / Draw +328 / Australia +409
2.5 (O: -105 / U: -116)
Scotland vs. Morocco
6:00 PM
Scotland +416 / Draw +254 / Morocco -137
2.5 (O: +127 / U: -158)
Brazil vs. Haiti
8:30 PM
Brazil -952 / Draw +919 / Haiti +1975
3.5 (O: -110 / U: -110)
Turkiye vs. Paraguay
11:00 PM
Turkiye +101 / Draw +231 / Paraguay +285
2.5 (O: +112 / U: -138)
With four enticing matchups on the slate, we’ve pinpointed a few spots where the underlying data suggests pure value.
USA vs. Australia
The clash between the USA and Australia highlights today’s schedule as two unbeaten squads go head-to-head. Both nations collected a full three points in their respective opening matches. The USA flexed its offensive coordination right out of the gate, scoring four goals while allowing just one, building a massive plus-three goal differential. Australia, meanwhile, relied on incredible tactical discipline and a stout defense, posting a clean sheet in a gritty 2-0 opening win.
Brazil vs. Haiti
Another heavily scrutinized fixture features Brazil searching for their first outright victory of the tournament against Haiti. Brazil settled for a single point in their opening match, finishing with a 1-1 draw after scoring and conceding exactly one goal. They will be heavily motivated to bounce back against a Haiti side that suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their first game, leaving the underdogs with zero points and a minus-one goal differential.
Bettors backing Brazil will need to navigate heavily juiced lines or look to the goal spread for better returns. Conversely, those hunting for a longshot upset by Haiti—or even a potential draw—see incredibly lucrative payouts for a standard $100 wager.
How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
New users looking to secure an analytical edge can easily activate this generous offer for any matchup on today’s multi-game World Cup slate. Whether you want to back the USA’s goal-scoring prowess against Australia, Scotland against Morocco, Brazil’s bounce-back spot against Haiti, or Turkiye against Paraguay, the steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset are incredibly straightforward.
Download the App: Start by downloading theScore Bet app directly to your mobile device.
Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical to enter the promo code WTOP to successfully lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.
Deposit and Wager: Make your initial deposit. From there, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any market available at theScore Bet.
This includes any of the exciting World Cup futures prices, moneylines, or totals on the schedule today, guaranteeing that your first bet is backed by a 100% refund in bonus bets if the market goes against you.