theScore Bet Promo code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for France-Sweden, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here and get a $1,000 bet reset offer for France-Sweden or any other World Cup or MLB game today.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset

Before locking in your wagers, review the core details of theScore Bet welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 30th, 2026

To get started, place your first cash wager on any available market. If your initial bet loses, the operator will refund 100% of your wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in the form of bonus bets. Keep in mind that you are not required to risk the full $1,000; any first wager amount under that threshold will still be fully matched if it comes up short.

Structurally, the refund is highly functional. If your qualifying bet loses, your refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each equating to exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. These credits are applied to your account within 72 hours of the losing bet’s settlement. Once issued, bettors have exactly seven days to deploy the bonus bets on other markets.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games

As the FIFA World Cup transitions to the win-or-go-home pressure of the Round of 32, new theScore Bet users can apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to any knockout fixture:

Matchup Home Win Draw Away Win France vs. Sweden -375 +510 +1000 Mexico vs. Ecuador +125 +190 +295

France vs. Sweden The French squad operated as an offensive juggernaut right out of the gates, generating 10 goals while conceding just two to post a perfect 3-0-0 record. Sweden’s underlying metrics highlight a much more turbulent path to the knockout stage. Finishing 1-1-1, the Swedish attack proved capable by producing seven goals, but they were highly vulnerable at the back, allowing an identical seven goals against. While the data points toward a dominant French side, the knockout stage routinely produces high-variance results. Whether you are backing France’s elite scoring rate or projecting a Swedish upset, your first wager is protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.

Mexico vs. Ecuador Mexico enters the Round of 32 backed by an impenetrable defensive profile. Winning all three of their group stage matches (3-0-0), Mexico tallied six goals and secured a pristine +6 goal differential without conceding a single time. They will look to maintain that defensive mastery against an Ecuador team that advanced with a balanced 1-1-1 record. Ecuador engaged in tightly contested, low-event affairs during the group phase, recording exactly two goals for and two against. Breaking down Mexico’s defensive block will be a formidable challenge for an Ecuadorian side that has struggled to generate high-volume scoring opportunities.

Maximize The Offer On Today’s MLB Action

If you prefer to find your edge on the diamond, the sports calendar also features a robust slate of Major League Baseball. New users can seamlessly leverage the same $1,000 Bet Reset on any of today’s matchups. Notable games on the board include:

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP For Today’s Action

Activating theScore Bet welcome offer is a streamlined process. New users can unlock this promotion to utilize across the multi-game slate of today’s World Cup and MLB schedules.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these logical steps:

Create an Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to input standard personal data—including your name, address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity and confirm your presence in a legal betting jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to ensure you are opted into the correct welcome bonus. Place Your First Wager: After successfully funding your account, place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet, including today’s World Cup or MLB games.

Once your eligible bet is locked in, your downside is covered. If your initial wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet will systematically refund 100% of your stake as bonus bets for future use.