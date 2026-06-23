theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 World Cup, MLB Reset

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using theScore Bet promo code WTOP here to secure a $1,000 bet reset in time for today’s World Cup and MLB slates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 23rd by WTOP

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers, this promotion offers a calculated safety net for your first foray into the sportsbook. To participate, simply place a first cash wager on any available market—whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the moneyline or targeting a specific goal total. If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

There is no opt-in required, and you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever amount aligns with your bankroll management strategy and still receive the 100% refund in bonus bets if the wager falls short.

If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, your refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the first wager settling. From there, you will have a seven-day window to deploy them, offering ample time to evaluate underlying metrics for other World Cup matchups or domestic sports leagues.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games

With multiple World Cup fixtures on the schedule, new users can apply their $1,000 Bet Reset across a variety of matchups. Below is a look at the upcoming slate, featuring start times and the latest market lines so you can properly evaluate your introductory wager.

Matchup Kickoff Time (EST) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals (O/U) England vs. Ghana June 23, 4:00 -500 / +600 / +1600 O/U 3.5 Panama vs. Croatia June 23, 7:00 +550 / +360 / -210 O/U 2.5 Colombia vs. Congo DR June 23, 10:00 -190 / +300 / +600 O/U 2.5

Marquee Matchup Breakdowns

England vs. Ghana Both nations enter this fixture riding high after securing victories in their opening group stage matches, though they did so utilizing contrasting styles. England showcased a highly potent attack, converting their scoring opportunities to net four goals. However, they also displayed defensive vulnerability by conceding twice. Ghana, conversely, played a heavily structured, low-event contest, grinding out a 1-0 victory while maintaining a clean sheet. England is a significant favorite to come out on top in this contest.

Colombia vs. Congo DR This clash presents a compelling tactical contrast. Colombia enters in excellent form, having won their opening match comfortably by racking up three goals while conceding just one, indicating strong offensive efficiency. Congo DR proved difficult to break down in their first game, battling to a 1-1 draw to secure a hard-fought point. Colombia is favored at -190 on the moneyline in this matchup.

theScore Bet MLB Tuesday Matchups

While the World Cup dominates the global soccer stage, new theScore Bet customers can also choose to deploy their $1,000 Bet Reset on today’s Major League Baseball slate. The promo code applies universally across the sportsbook, meaning you can pivot your analysis to the diamond for any of today’s premier matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this $1,000 Bet Reset is a highly straightforward, logical process. New users can activate this offer to use on any of today’s World Cup soccer matches or MLB games without being restricted to a single event.

To claim your welcome bonus, systematically follow these steps:

Create an Account: Click here and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to formally verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, strictly ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Following the download, account registration, and promo code entry, execute a qualifying deposit. Finally, place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you are backing a heavy favorite, taking a calculated risk on an underdog, or playing the goal totals, your first qualifying wager is entirely covered. If the bet loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets up to the $1,000 maximum threshold.