theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here gives you a $1,000 bet reset in time for the opening tip of Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 tonight.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On June 8th, 2026

Users in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates can seamlessly take advantage of this offer. New theScore Bet customers simply need to place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that prediction falls short, the sportsbook refunds 100% of the wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. No manual opt-in is required to secure this safety net.

To optimize flexibility, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets are applied to your account within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a loss and must be used within seven days of receipt. Keep in mind, you do not have to risk the full $1,000 limit; you can wager any smaller amount to suit your bankroll and still receive a 100% return in bonus bets if the wager loses.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Before deploying your $1,000 Bet Reset, it is crucial to analyze the current betting markets. Here is how consensus oddsmakers have priced tonight’s showdown at Madison Square Garden:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -125 | San Antonio Spurs +105

New York Knicks -125 | San Antonio Spurs +105 Point Spread: New York Knicks -2.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-110)

New York Knicks -2.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-110) Total: 215.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

From a payout perspective, placing a $100 cash wager on the Knicks’ moneyline (-125) yields approximately $80 in profit. Conversely, backing the underdog Spurs (+105) on the moneyline offers a positive expected return of $105 in profit.

A deeper look into the postseason metrics reveals why New York is favored. The Knicks are currently operating as an offensive juggernaut, generating an elite 118.9 offensive rating (ORtg) and scoring 118.1 points per game. They are also dominating the margins, posting a massive 17.4 net rating while securing a 54.9% total rebounding percentage (TRB%). However, the Spurs possess the underlying metrics to keep this contest highly competitive. San Antonio boasts a 112.3 ORtg, resulting in 113.7 points per game, alongside a strong 10.2 net rating and a 52.5% TRB%.

Explore Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to diversify your betting portfolio, the welcome offer is not limited to basketball. Baseball bettors can apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to today’s action-packed Major League Baseball slate. Key matchups to monitor include:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Whether you are targeting run lines, moneylines, or pitcher strikeout props, these MLB games offer plenty of data points for bettors to exploit.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with this lucrative welcome offer is a straightforward process. To unlock your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of tip-off, new users must initiate the registration process here to create an account. There, provide standard personal information to verify your identity and legal betting location. Most importantly, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP during this sign-up process to properly opt into the promotion.

After downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready to execute your betting strategy. Simply fund your account and place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet. Whether you attack a point spread, a moneyline, or a specific player prop, your initial wager will be fully backed by the $1,000 Bet Reset.