theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 MLB Saturday Bet Reset

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, you will receive a layer of protection for your first MLB wager today in the form of a $1,000 bet reset.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 6th, 2026

Operating within the parameters of this theScore Bet promo code is straightforward for new theScore Bet customers. Once registered in a legal sports betting state where the platform is available, no opt-in is required to qualify. You simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial bet falls short, the sportsbook issues a 100% refund of your stake in bonus bets, capped at a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; any qualifying wager below that threshold receives the exact same 100% match rate if it settles as a loss.

From an operational standpoint, the refund is not issued as a single lump sum. Instead, it is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each equating to exactly 20% of your eligible wager. For example, an unsuccessful $500 initial bet yields five $100 bonus bets, applied to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. This fractional distribution allows bettors to diversify their subsequent plays. Keep in mind that these bonus bets carry a strict seven-day expiration window, requiring prompt execution to get back into the action.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo Today

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: PIT -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / PIT Even, ATL -120

PIT -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / PIT Even, ATL -120 Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: NYY -1.5 / O/U 8.5 / NYY -130, BOS +110

NYY -1.5 / O/U 8.5 / NYY -130, BOS +110 Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies: PHI -1.5 / O/U 9.5 / PHI -135, CWS +115

Analyzing the underlying metrics reveals clear situational advantages. In the Red Sox at Yankees matchup, New York holds a quantifiable edge on both sides of the ball. The Yankees bring a formidable 3.28 team ERA and send Will Warren to the mound, efficiently limiting run production compared to Boston’s 3.85 team ERA as they turn to Ranger Suarez. Offensively, New York’s .761 OPS and 89 home runs dwarf Boston’s .699 OPS and 46 homers, indicating a significantly higher probability of run support.

Similarly, the Pirates at Braves contest presents Atlanta as the analytically safer side. The Braves’ pitching staff maintains a highly efficient 3.22 ERA against Pittsburgh’s 4.00 ERA. Spencer Strider will face Braxton Ashcraft in this matchup. At the plate, Atlanta holds a slight advantage with a .757 team OPS, edging out the Pirates’ .744 mark. These data points suggest backing the favorites in these spots provides a higher expected win probability.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Users can also bet on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with theScore Bet. Wager on the Hurricanes or the Golden Knights to take the upper hand in the series after what was a thrilling first two games. A losing wager triggers that same refund up to $1,000 if this is the first bet you place after signing up.

Register With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Executing this strategy and securing your $1,000 Bet Reset requires a few methodical steps. Whether you are targeting the MLB slate or pivoting to the Stanley Cup Final, new theScore Bet customers can get started by following this straightforward process:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing standard identity verification details, including your legal name, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP to ensure your account is properly linked to the welcome offer. Place Your Wager: With the app downloaded, your account registered, and the promo code WTOP applied, place your first real-money wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

If your analytical read is incorrect and your qualifying first bet settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund your initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum, equipping you with the necessary capital to re-enter the market.