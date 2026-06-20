theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Germany-Ivory Coast, MLB Games

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Dive into all four World Cup games today with a $1,000 bonus thanks to theScore Bet promo code WTOP here.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 World Cup Bonus

We put a lot of stock in sportsbook bonuses that offer real flexibility, and theScore Bet promo code delivers exactly that exclusively for new theScore Bet customers. Without any opt-in required, new users can place a first cash wager on any available game or market today. If that initial wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets. It does stand to reason that you don’t need to risk the full $1,000 to qualify; you can choose to bet a smaller amount and still receive 100% of it back if the ticket misses. If your first bet is unsuccessful, your bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours after the wager settles as a loss. Instead of one massive lump sum, the refund is delivered as five separate bonus bets, each worth exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. This is a massive advantage for bettors looking to spread their risk across multiple World Cup futures prices or daily match markets. Just remember to lock in your next picks quickly, as these bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Today’s World Cup Games

It is never too early to look at the betting markets to find where the sharp money is going. Here is a complete look at today’s slate of FIFA World Cup action.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Netherlands vs Sweden 1:00 PM -140 / +290 / +360 O/U 2.5 (-148 / +120) Germany vs Ivory Coast 4:00 PM -190 / +360 / +470 O/U 2.5 (-168 / +136) Ecuador vs Curacao 8:00 PM -901 / +900 / +2000 O/U 2.5 (-194 / +156) Tunisia vs Japan 12:00 AM +550 / +300 / -190 O/U 2.5 (+108 / -132)

Odds as of June 20, 2026 from theScore Bet.

Netherlands vs Sweden Analysis

Kicking off the afternoon, the Netherlands enters as the designated home favorite against Sweden. The Dutch hold a 54.4% implied win probability to claim all three points in this Round 2 contest, while the probability of a draw sits at roughly 24.4%. Sweden carries a 21.1% chance of securing an outright victory and will look to pull off an upset as +360 underdogs. From a market perspective, oddsmakers clearly expect scoring action, with the over 2.5 goals moderately favored at -148. We’ve seen time and time again that the Dutch push the pace, making that total a point of interest.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Analysis

The focus shifts to the late afternoon, where Germany takes on Ivory Coast. Germany is comfortably favored on the moneyline at -190, translating to a 62.1% win probability. Ivory Coast faces an uphill battle with a 16.6% chance of victory and +470 odds to upset the European powerhouse. The over 2.5 total goals market is heavily juiced at -168, signaling a strong expectation from the sharps for offensive production. It does stand to reason that Germany will control the tempo and the bulk of possession.

Ecuador vs Curacao Analysis

The biggest numerical mismatch of the day takes place in prime time. Ecuador is a massive -901 favorite with an overwhelming 86.0% probability of defeating Curacao. The visiting Curacao squad is positioned as a heavy +2000 longshot, possessing just a 4.0% statistical chance of pulling off the shocker. Because the moneyline presents zero playable value for a straight bet, savvy bettors should look toward the derivative markets. The goal total is set at 2.5, with the over heavily favored at -194, indicating an expected blowout.

Tunisia vs Japan Analysis

Closing out the slate is a cross-confederation bout between Tunisia and Japan. Japan holds the upper hand with a 61.9% win probability and -190 odds to secure the victory as the away team. Tunisia enters as a +550 underdog with a 14.7% chance of defending its home designation. Unlike the rest of the day’s matches, the under 2.5 goals is favored here at -132. The market is pointing toward a potentially tighter, lower-scoring affair to wrap up the schedule, and we put a lot of stock in following the money when it diverges from the rest of the day’s high-scoring trends.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a seamless process, and new users can activate this offer to find market inefficiencies across the entire multi-game World Cup slate. Whether you want to back the Netherlands against Sweden, Germany against Ivory Coast, Ecuador against Curacao, or Tunisia against Japan, this promo covers all the action on the pitch.

To get started and secure your welcome bonus, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Search for and download theScore Bet app from your device’s app store. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially unlock the welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Make a qualifying deposit, then place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet—including any of the thrilling World Cup games on the schedule today.

If your first cash wager happens to lose, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your initial stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets so you can stay in the game and keep hunting for value throughout the rest of the tournament.