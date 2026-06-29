theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset For MLB, World Cup Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using theScore Bet promo code WTOP through our link here, then put a $1,000 bet reset offer to use for World Cup and MLB action today.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Before analyzing the data for upcoming Round of 32 fixtures or today’s MLB games, review the key details of the welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 29th, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can capitalize on this promotion by placing a first cash wager on any available market. If your initial bet loses, the platform issues a 100% refund of your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. While a $1,000 first bet is required to extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, the structure provides flexibility; a bettor comfortable risking a smaller amount will still receive a complete refund in bonus bets if their wager falls short.

No manual opt-in is required beyond using the promo code. From an operational standpoint, if your first bet loses, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. To aid in bankroll management, theScore Bet distributes the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, providing a defined window to reinvest them into the markets. This offer is strictly available to new theScore Bet customers in operational states.

theScore Bet Promo For Today’s World Cup Games

As the Round of 32 approaches, the $1,000 Bet Reset can be deployed on any of the highly anticipated knockout fixtures. Below is a look at the upcoming schedule and current market availability:

Germany vs. Paraguay 3-Way Moneyline: Germany -190 / Draw +420 / Paraguay +825

Netherlands vs. Morocco 3-Way Moneyline: Netherlands +130 / Draw +210 / Morocco +250



Germany vs. Paraguay

Looking at the group stage statistics, the numbers suggest a significant mismatch. Germany enters the Round of 32 with a 2-0-1 record (LWW in their last three), operating as an offensive juggernaut that has racked up 10 goals while conceding just four. Conversely, Paraguay narrowly advanced with a 1-1-1 mark (DWL). They have struggled to generate consistent attacking momentum, managing a mere two goals over three games while allowing four. Given Germany’s superior offensive metrics, they have earned their status as -190 moneyline favorites.

Netherlands vs. Morocco

This contest projects to be one of the tightest matches of the Round of 32, featuring two undefeated teams with contrasting statistical profiles. The Netherlands (2-1-0, WWD) have matched Germany’s elite offensive production, scoring 10 goals and conceding four. Morocco (2-1-0, WWD), however, relies on structural defensive rigidity. The Moroccan squad has allowed only three goals in the tournament while finding the back of the net six times. The Netherlands is favored, but still given plus odds at +130, so this is expected to be a tightly contested fixture.

Apply The Welcome Offer To Today’s MLB Action

If international soccer does not align with your betting model, the $1,000 Bet Reset applies seamlessly to other sports, including Major League Baseball. Bettors can utilize the same welcome offer to target moneylines, run lines, totals, or specific player props for today’s MLB schedule.

Key matchups on today’s baseball slate include:

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Whether you are targeting an starting pitcher’s strikeout prop or isolating a specific team’s moneyline value, the mechanics of the $1,000 Bet Reset remain identical.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset

Securing this welcome offer is a straightforward process. To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset for today’s World Cup or MLB games, follow these exact steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard identity-verifying information, such as your full name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP when prompted. Place Your First Bet: Once your account is funded, place a real-money wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any available market—including the World Cup knockout stage or today’s MLB action.

If your initial eligible wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,000.