theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset For Brazil-Scotland, Any World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, you will secure a $1,000 bet reset in time for today’s busy World Cup and MLB slates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 24, 2026

Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers, this welcome offer provides a mathematically sound way to approach your first wager. The mechanics are straightforward: place a first cash wager on any market or game available, and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your bet settles as a loss. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to maximize the percentage return; you can bet any amount you are comfortable with (up to the maximum) and still receive the complete 100% reset if the wager is unsuccessful.

Claiming this offer requires no manual opt-in beyond using the correct code during registration. If your qualifying first bet loses, your account is credited with five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours of the original wager settling. From there, you have a 7-day window to deploy these bonus bets, offering plenty of flexibility to analyze the upcoming schedule and find favorable betting angles.

theScore Bet World Cup Wednesday Markets

Matchup Kickoff Time Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals (O/U) Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar June 24, 3 p.m. EST -275 / +425 / +750 O/U 2.5 Scotland vs. Brazil June 24, 6 p.m. EST +900 / +475 / -340 O/U 2.5 Morocco vs. Haiti June 24, 6 p.m. EST -575 / +650 / +1600 O/U 3.5 South Africa vs. Korea Republic June 24, 9 p.m. EST +500 / +300 / -170 O/U 2.5

Scotland vs. Brazil

The headline fixture features Scotland taking on global powerhouse Brazil. Analytically, Brazil has been dominant. Sitting on 4 points with an undefeated Win-Draw form, they have efficiently converted their chances, netting 4 goals while conceding only 1 for a +3 goal differential. Scotland enters with 3 points on a Loss-Win run, playing a much tighter, lower-variance style that has resulted in just 1 goal scored and 1 conceded. Brazil is favored on the moneyline at -340.

Morocco vs. Haiti

Morocco clashing with Haiti in Atlanta presents a stark statistical contrast. Morocco enters the match in excellent form, holding 4 points from a Win-Draw stretch with 2 goals scored and only 1 surrendered. Haiti, on the other hand, has struggled to generate any positive regression. They have dropped both of their matches, failing to score a single goal while conceding 4. Morocco comes in as a heavy favorite at -575.

Target Today’s MLB Games With Your Bet Reset

While the World Cup offers plenty of global soccer action, your $1,000 Bet Reset is highly versatile and can also be deployed across today’s Major League Baseball slate. You can apply your introductory bet to any of the following matchups:

Yankees vs. Tigers

Mariners vs. Pirates

Phillies vs. Nationals

Braves vs. Padres

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating this welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to get new users into the action efficiently. Whether you plan to back Brazil, calculate an edge in the Morocco vs. Haiti match, or target an MLB moneyline, securing your $1,000 Bet Reset takes just a few steps.

Register an Account: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to securely verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Make a qualifying deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any market available at theScore Bet, including today’s World Cup or MLB slate.

If the bet doesn’t go your way and your first bet loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your initial stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This approach ensures your bankroll remains armed with actionable capital as you navigate the remainder of the sporting calendar.