Teagan Kavan’s complete-game gem sends defending-champion Texas to WCWS championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Teagan Kavan pitched a complete-game two-hitter and defending-champion Texas advanced to the championship series of the…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Teagan Kavan pitched a complete-game two-hitter and defending-champion Texas advanced to the championship series of the Women’s College World Series, defeating Tennessee 4-0 on Monday in their second matchup of the day.

The second-seeded Longhorns (51-12), needing two wins against the seventh-seeded Volunteers (49-12), accomplished the feat with a 5-2 win in the first game, then followed with Kavan’s dominating win. It was the second straight year that Texas eliminated Tennessee in the Final Four. The Longhorns will be making their third consecutive appearance in the final series where they will play either Alabama or Texas Tech.

Longhorns ace Kavan (28-6) did not start the first game but got a one-batter save. In her start, she struck out 10 batters without a walk. Tennessee had only two base runners as the Longhorns played errorless ball after committing four errors in the first game.

Texas broke through with three runs in the third inning, taking advantage of two infield singles and a steal of home. Viviana Martinez, who had three hits in the first game, drove in the first run with a chopper down the third base line that barely reached the outfield grass. With Reese Atwood at the plate, Martinez stole second and Kayden Henry stole home when Tennessee second baseman Emma Clarke fell and lost the ball while trying to make the out on Martinez. Atwood then doubled to left center, driving in Martinez.

Katie Stewart hit her second solo home run of the day — a blast that reached the last row of bleachers in left-center field — making it 4-0 in the fifth inning.

Tennessee’s second-game starter Karlyn Pickens (15-8) allowed four runs and seven hits in a complete game. She struck out six and walked three.

In the first game, Hannah Wells hit a two-run single and Stewart and Atwood had solo home runs, leading Texas to a 5-2 win. Texas starter Citaly Gutierrez allowed two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings and Kavan got the final out for her fourth save.

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