BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s step up to the plate together. If you’re tired of sweating out simple win/lose bets without a safety net, new users can activate the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here to claim an exceptional welcome offer ahead of this week’s MLB matchups. Whether you are eyeing the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Detroit Tigers, this promo gives you a real chance to build your bankroll.

Depending on your location, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, get $150 if your bet wins” bonus. For new users in all other participating US states, a massive $1,500 first bet offer is waiting for you. It provides an incredible safety net as you dive into handicapping the next slate of MLB games, meaning there is nothing better than swinging for the fences today.

BetMGM Promo Code for MLB Action

Let’s break down exactly how this works so we can bet with confidence. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your specific welcome offer is a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. It’s straightforward: if your initial $10 wager is a winner, you’ll score $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to turn a small, strategic stake into a serious bankroll builder.

If you are registering from any other participating US state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you exclusively get the $1,500 first bet offer. I love this option because it lets us be a bit more aggressive. You can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet—say, backing the Mets at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners—and receive your stake back in bonus bets if it falls short. It’s the perfect safety net if you want to place a larger initial wager with total peace of mind.

MLB Betting Odds for Monday

With several intriguing matchups on the board, now is the perfect time to utilize the BetMGM bonus code. I’m looking at the morning line, and there is some real value out there. Here is a quick look at the current odds:

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Moneyline: Rays -169 / Tigers +141

Rays -169 / Tigers +141 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+130) / Tigers +1.5 (-157)

Rays -1.5 (+130) / Tigers +1.5 (-157) Total: 8 (Over -101 / Under -119)

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

Moneyline: Nationals -146 / Marlins +123

Nationals -146 / Marlins +123 Runline: Nationals -1.5 (+141) / Marlins +1.5 (-170)

Nationals -1.5 (+141) / Marlins +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 (Over -111 / Under -108)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Moneyline: Dodgers -156 / Diamondbacks +130

Dodgers -156 / Diamondbacks +130 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+104) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-126)

Dodgers -1.5 (+104) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

Moneyline: Mariners -139 / Mets +116

Mariners -139 / Mets +116 Runline: Mariners -1.5 (+167) / Mets +1.5 (-203)

Mariners -1.5 (+167) / Mets +1.5 (-203) Total: 7 (Over +101 / Under -121)

One matchup I’m personally keying in on is the National League West clash between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The Dodgers enter as moderate road favorites (-156) behind their star-studded lineup. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani continues to crush opposing pitching, bringing a .280 batting average, 10 home runs, and 31 RBIs to the plate.

However, don’t sleep on the Diamondbacks. They provide strong value as home underdogs (+130), heavily relying on outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is hitting an impressive .287 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

Over in the American League, the Rays host the Tigers at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay is heavily favored (-169) on the moneyline, anchored by Yandy Díaz. Díaz has been incredibly consistent, carrying a .310 batting average, 11 home runs, and 38 RBIs. If you’re hunting for a moneyline upset to try and cash that “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, taking a flier on the Tigers at +141 could yield a nice pay day.

BetMGM Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Getting started is simple, so let’s get you set up before the first pitch. Whether we’re backing the Dodgers at Chase Field or fading the Tigers against the Rays, follow these steps to join me in the trenches:

Register a New Account: Click here and provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Apply the Correct BetMGM Promo Code: During registration, make sure you enter the promo code that matches your state. Use code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Use code TOP1500 if you are registering from any other participating state. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, deposit at least $10 to activate the offer. You can fund your account using any of the secure banking methods available on the platform.

After your initial $10 deposit clears, your offer is officially active. Place your opening bet after considering your welcome offer.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US)