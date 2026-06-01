Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the Caesars Sportsbok promo code WTOPDYW gives you an opportunity to double your wins for this week’s MLB matchups alongside the NBA Finals. Bet $1 on any game after signing up here to get 10 100% profit boost tokens credited to your account.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Details

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 1st, 2026 by WTOP

The mechanics of this promotion are highly favorable for new Caesars customers. By registering with the designated promo code and placing a minimal qualifying wager of just $1 on any upcoming matchup—such as the New York Mets facing the Seattle Mariners—you instantly unlock a significant boost to your bankroll.

Once your initial $1 bet is placed, your account will be credited with ten distinct 100% profit boost tokens. This structure allows you to double your winnings across your next 10 wagers. Whether you are analyzing Jacob deGrom’s strikeout props against the Cardinals or backing a moneyline favorite, these tokens mitigate risk while doubling your potential upside. Keep in mind that this no-brainer welcome offer is strictly available for new Caesars customers.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today

Before deploying your profit boosts, review the baseline betting lines for today’s MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Mets @ Seattle Mariners NYM +110 / SEA -130 NYM +1.5 (-205) / SEA -1.5 (+170) 7 (O -125 / U +105) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks LAD -165 / ARI +140 LAD -1.5 (+100) / ARI +1.5 (-120) 9 (O -105 / U -115) Texas Rangers @ St. Louis Cardinals TEX -125 / STL +105 TEX -1.5 (+135) / STL +1.5 (-160) 7.5 (O -105 / U -115)

From an analytical perspective, the premier matchup between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks presents a highly logical investment. The underlying data heavily favors Los Angeles as the better bet. Offensively, the Dodgers boast a .263 team batting average and an impressive .792 OPS, thoroughly outpacing Arizona’s .245 average and .704 OPS. Run prevention further supports Los Angeles, who shuts down opponents efficiently with an elite 3.08 team ERA, compared to a vulnerable 4.02 ERA from the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff. This clear statistical divergence makes the Dodgers an optimal target for your wagers.

Expand Your Edge: NBA Finals Game 1

While the baseball diamond offers plenty of statistical value tonight, new Caesars customers can also deploy their profit boosts on the hardwood this week. With Game 1 of the NBA Finals featuring a high-stakes clash between the Knicks and Spurs, bettors can utilize their ten 100% profit tokens across a variety of basketball markets. Whether you are analyzing player props or betting the point spread for Wednesday’s Game 1 matchup, this promotion is fully eligible to help maximize your returns on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Activate The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and securing this data-backed edge is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and claim your profit boosts:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (including your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, strictly ensure you input the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the new user offer. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying deposit into your new Caesars account utilizing one of the available secure banking methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the MLB or NBA betting markets—whether you want to take a side in the Dodgers-Diamondbacks clash or target the Knicks-Spurs Finals matchup—and place your initial cash wager of $1 or more.

Once that foundational $1 qualifying wager processes, Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. This equips you with a powerful mathematical advantage, giving you ample opportunity to double your winnings across the entire slate.