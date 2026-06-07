Sykes scores 25, Harrison makes season debut as Tempo beats Sky

TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 25 points, Nyara Sabally added 15 and the Toronto Tempo beat the Chicago Sky…

TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 25 points, Nyara Sabally added 15 and the Toronto Tempo beat the Chicago Sky 85-68 on Sunday.

Isabelle Harrison, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a thumb injury, finished with 14 points in her season debut and Laura Juskaite scored 10 for the Tempo (6-5). Marina Mabrey added nine points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

Azura Stevens had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago, her second consecutive game with a double-double. Gabriela Jaquez (knee) returned from a four-game absence and finished with 11 points, and Jacy Sheldon scored 10.

The Sky (4-7) beat Connecticut 85-80 on Friday to snap a five-game skid.

Harrison hit a 3-pointer with 4:12 left in the first quarter that made it 20-9 and the Tempo led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Tempo set season lows for 3-pointers made (four) and 3-point percentage (18.2%).

SPARKS 89, FIRE 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 22 points and 12 rebounds and Los Angeles beat Portland to snap their three-game losing streak.

Ogwumike had her third consecutive double-double and fifth this season. Kelsey Plum finished with 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Sparks (5-6). Rae Burrell added 10 points.

Megan Gustafson had 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, her first double-double since 2023, for the Fire (6-7). Carla Leite and Emily Engstler added 10 points apiece.

Portland committed nine — which included six steals by LA — of its 15 turnovers and was 5-of-14 shooting as it was outscored 23-12 in the third, the Fire’s lowest-scoring quarter this season. Plum had nine points and two assists, while Hamby scored seven in the period to help the Sparks take a 64-55 lead into the fourth.

Plum stole the ball from Leite, then threw it ahead to Hamby for a fast-break layup that capped an 11-2 run and gave Los Angeles an 18-point lead with 6:07 to play.

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