Sports on TV for June 6 – 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

8:55 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Hungary Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár, Hungary

10 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Pro Motocross Championship: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

5 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

6:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Final Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

CW — AVP: League Week 2, Aspen, Colo.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Ottawa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. at Georgia, Super Regional – Game 1

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, Super Regional – Game 2, Morganstown, W. Va.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Southern Cal, Super Regional – Game 2, Chapel Hill, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tory vs. UALR, Super Regional – Game 2, Troy, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi, Super Regional – Game 2, Auburn, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Kansas, Super Regional – Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Texas, Super Regional – Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: St. John’s at Alabama, Super Regional – Game 1

GOLF

7 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Third Round, The International, Amsterdam

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Third Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

7 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Third Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Saturday: Prelim Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Day: Prelim Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

FS1 — Belmont Day: Prelim Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — 158th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

FS1 — 158th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (4:05 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:35 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Texas (7:35 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at San Diego (10:10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Carolina at Vegas, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Chicago

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Chicago

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: Brazil vs. U.S., Sao Paulo

TRUTV — International Friendly: Brazil vs. U.S., Sao Paulo

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final

TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final

TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TNT — WTA: French Open, Maja Chwalińska vs. Mirra Andreeva, Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Maja Chwalińska vs. Mirra Andreeva, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship

TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship

TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: Lone Star Grand Prix, College Station, Texas

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Las Vegas

8 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at New York

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Hungary Grand Prix, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár, Hungary

9 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Kegums, Latvia

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Kegums, Latvia

11 a.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Indy NXT Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

9 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: League Week 2, Aspen, Colo.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi St., Super Regional – Game 2, Athens, Ga.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Oregon, Super Regional – Game 2, Austin, Texas

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam

7 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Final Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Final Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Toronto (1:37 p.m.)

3:15 p.m.

PEACOCK — Washington at Arizona

8 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (8:30 p.m.)

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (8:30 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR: California at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Liechtenstein vs. Cyprus, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Denmark vs. Ukraine, Odense, Denmark

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Croatia vs. Slovenia, Varazdin, Croatia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship

TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship

TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

9 a.m.

TNT — ATP: French Open, Final, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — UFL Playoffs: DC at Orlando, Semifinal

6 p.m.

FOX — UFL Playoffs: Louisville at St. Louis, Semifinal

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Los Angeles

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.