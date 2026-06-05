Sports on TV for June 6 – 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
8:55 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Hungary Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár, Hungary
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Pro Motocross Championship: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, Calif.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
5 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
6:10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Final Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CW — AVP: League Week 2, Aspen, Colo.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Ottawa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. at Georgia, Super Regional – Game 1
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Cal Poly, Super Regional – Game 2, Morganstown, W. Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Southern Cal, Super Regional – Game 2, Chapel Hill, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tory vs. UALR, Super Regional – Game 2, Troy, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi, Super Regional – Game 2, Auburn, Ala.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Kansas, Super Regional – Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Texas, Super Regional – Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: St. John’s at Alabama, Super Regional – Game 1
GOLF
7 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Third Round, The International, Amsterdam
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Third Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
7 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Third Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Saturday: Prelim Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Day: Prelim Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — Belmont Day: Prelim Races, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
FOX — 158th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — 158th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (4:05 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:35 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Texas (7:35 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at San Diego (10:10 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Carolina at Vegas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Chicago
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Chicago
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: Brazil vs. U.S., Sao Paulo
TRUTV — International Friendly: Brazil vs. U.S., Sao Paulo
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final
TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final
TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TNT — WTA: French Open, Maja Chwalińska vs. Mirra Andreeva, Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Maja Chwalińska vs. Mirra Andreeva, Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship
TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship
TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: Lone Star Grand Prix, College Station, Texas
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Minnesota
3 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Las Vegas
8 p.m.
CBS — Indiana at New York
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Hungary Grand Prix, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár, Hungary
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Kegums, Latvia
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
11 a.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. (taped)
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Indy NXT Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
9 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: League Week 2, Aspen, Colo.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi St., Super Regional – Game 2, Athens, Ga.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Oregon, Super Regional – Game 2, Austin, Texas
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam
7 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Final Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
NBC — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Final Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Toronto (1:37 p.m.)
3:15 p.m.
PEACOCK — Washington at Arizona
8 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (8:30 p.m.)
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (8:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR: California at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Liechtenstein vs. Cyprus, Vaduz, Liechtenstein
12:20 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Denmark vs. Ukraine, Odense, Denmark
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Croatia vs. Slovenia, Varazdin, Croatia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship
TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Championship
TNT — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
9 a.m.
TNT — ATP: French Open, Final, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — UFL Playoffs: DC at Orlando, Semifinal
6 p.m.
FOX — UFL Playoffs: Louisville at St. Louis, Semifinal
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Los Angeles
_____
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