Sports on TV for Friday, June 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
11 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
5 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly at West Virginia, Super Regional – Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal at North Carolina, Super Regional – Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UALR at Troy, Super Regional – Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Auburn, Super Regional – Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary)
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary) (7Innings Live)
GOLF
7 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Second Round, The International, Amsterdam
8 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
9 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
10 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Second Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Second Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Stakes Festival Friday: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
8:05 p.m.
APPLE TV — Cleveland at Texas
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Kansas City at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Washington at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: New York at San Antonio, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Ireland, Montreal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifier Group Stage: Spain vs. England, Group C, Palma de Mallorca, Spain
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals
7 a.m.
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
8:30 a.m.
TNT — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
1 p.m.
TNT — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final
TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final
TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at Chicago
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Los Angeles
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