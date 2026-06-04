Sports on TV for Friday, June 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3 a.m. (Saturday) FS1…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

11 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

5 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly at West Virginia, Super Regional – Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal at North Carolina, Super Regional – Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UALR at Troy, Super Regional – Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Auburn, Super Regional – Game 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary)

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary) (7Innings Live)

GOLF

7 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, Second Round, The International, Amsterdam

8 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

9 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

10 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Second Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Second Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Stakes Festival Friday: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

8:05 p.m.

APPLE TV — Cleveland at Texas

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Kansas City at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Washington at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: New York at San Antonio, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Ireland, Montreal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifier Group Stage: Spain vs. England, Group C, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals

7 a.m.

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

8:30 a.m.

TNT — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

1 p.m.

TNT — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final

TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Final

TNT — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Los Angeles

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