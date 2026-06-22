MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO OFF Houston OFF N.Y Yankees -112 at DETROIT -104 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Kansas City
|+152
|Cleveland
|-112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-174
|at WASHINGTON
|+146
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at CINCINNATI
|+104
|at N.Y METS
|-148
|Chicago Cubs
|+126
|Arizona
|-112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-104
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Seattle
|-122
|at PITTSBURGH
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at MINNESOTA
|+116
|Boston
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+136
|Athletics
|-120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+102
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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