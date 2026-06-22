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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 22, 2026, 4:13 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO OFF Houston OFF
N.Y Yankees -112 at DETROIT -104
at TAMPA BAY -180 Kansas City +152
Cleveland -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
at LA ANGELS OFF Baltimore OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -174 at WASHINGTON +146
Milwaukee -122 at CINCINNATI +104
at N.Y METS -148 Chicago Cubs +126
Arizona -112 at ST. LOUIS -104
at SAN DIEGO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF Texas OFF
Seattle -122 at PITTSBURGH +104
LA Dodgers -136 at MINNESOTA +116
Boston -162 at COLORADO +136
Athletics -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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