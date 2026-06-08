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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 8, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -123 at BALTIMORE +103
Boston -109 at TAMPA BAY -108
Minnesota -120 at DETROIT +101
N.Y Yankees -133 at CLEVELAND +112
Texas -124 at KANSAS CITY +104
Houston -121 at LA ANGELS +101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -125 Arizona +105
LA Dodgers -109 at PITTSBURGH -108
at N.Y METS -130 St. Louis +109
Chicago Cubs -152 at COLORADO +127
Cincinnati -114 at SAN DIEGO -105
Washington -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -103

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -112 at TORONTO -104
Atlanta -155 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
Milwaukee -115 at ATHLETICS -103

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -114 at VEGAS -106

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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