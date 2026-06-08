MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -123 at BALTIMORE +103 Boston -109 at TAMPA BAY -108 Minnesota…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-123
|at BALTIMORE
|+103
|Boston
|-109
|at TAMPA BAY
|-108
|Minnesota
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+101
|N.Y Yankees
|-133
|at CLEVELAND
|+112
|Texas
|-124
|at KANSAS CITY
|+104
|Houston
|-121
|at LA ANGELS
|+101
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-125
|Arizona
|+105
|LA Dodgers
|-109
|at PITTSBURGH
|-108
|at N.Y METS
|-130
|St. Louis
|+109
|Chicago Cubs
|-152
|at COLORADO
|+127
|Cincinnati
|-114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-105
|Washington
|-115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-103
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-104
|Atlanta
|-155
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at ATHLETICS
|-103
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-114
|at VEGAS
|-106
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.