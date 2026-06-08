MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -123 at BALTIMORE +103 Boston -109 at TAMPA BAY -108 Minnesota…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -123 at BALTIMORE +103 Boston -109 at TAMPA BAY -108 Minnesota -120 at DETROIT +101 N.Y Yankees -133 at CLEVELAND +112 Texas -124 at KANSAS CITY +104 Houston -121 at LA ANGELS +101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -125 Arizona +105 LA Dodgers -109 at PITTSBURGH -108 at N.Y METS -130 St. Louis +109 Chicago Cubs -152 at COLORADO +127 Cincinnati -114 at SAN DIEGO -105 Washington -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -103

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -112 at TORONTO -104 Atlanta -155 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 Milwaukee -115 at ATHLETICS -103

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -114 at VEGAS -106

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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