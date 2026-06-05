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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 5, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -136 at DETROIT +114
at MINNESOTA -144 Kansas City +123
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
Athletics -110 at HOUSTON -109
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Boston +116
Cleveland -126 at TEXAS +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -142 Cincinnati +119
at CHICAGO CUBS -140 San Francisco +118
at ARIZONA -161 Washington +135
at ATLANTA -120 Pittsburgh +101
Milwaukee -248 at COLORADO +203
N.Y Mets -125 at SAN DIEGO +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -127 Chicago White Sox +107
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at LA DODGERS -338 LA Angels +270

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina OFF at VEGAS OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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