MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -136 at DETROIT +114 at MINNESOTA -144 Kansas City +123 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-136
|at DETROIT
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Kansas City
|+123
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Athletics
|-110
|at HOUSTON
|-109
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Boston
|+116
|Cleveland
|-126
|at TEXAS
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+119
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-140
|San Francisco
|+118
|at ARIZONA
|-161
|Washington
|+135
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|Pittsburgh
|+101
|Milwaukee
|-248
|at COLORADO
|+203
|N.Y Mets
|-125
|at SAN DIEGO
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-127
|Chicago White Sox
|+107
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-338
|LA Angels
|+270
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|OFF
|at VEGAS
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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