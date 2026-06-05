MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -136 at DETROIT +114 at MINNESOTA -144 Kansas City +123 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -136 at DETROIT +114 at MINNESOTA -144 Kansas City +123 at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF Athletics -110 at HOUSTON -109 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Boston +116 Cleveland -126 at TEXAS +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -142 Cincinnati +119 at CHICAGO CUBS -140 San Francisco +118 at ARIZONA -161 Washington +135 at ATLANTA -120 Pittsburgh +101 Milwaukee -248 at COLORADO +203 N.Y Mets -125 at SAN DIEGO +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -127 Chicago White Sox +107 at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF at LA DODGERS -338 LA Angels +270

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina OFF at VEGAS OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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