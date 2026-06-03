Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 NBA Finals Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for Spurs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Splash promo code WTOP50, eligible new players receive a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus an additional 100% QuickPicks boost to use on the NBA Finals. Click here to start signing up.

This promotion is strictly for new users, providing a straightforward opportunity to double your initial entry and instantly boost your bankroll before making your daily fantasy predictions for this NBA showdown. The San Antonio Spurs will host the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Splash will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer 100% deposit match up to $50 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

To claim this welcome offer for the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, simply register an account and make a qualifying minimum deposit of $20. Once your initial funding clears, Splash automatically rewards you with a 100% deposit match up to $50, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost to help maximize your potential payouts on your daily fantasy selections.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. To successfully redeem your deposit match and QuickPicks boost, you must meet the required age minimums and be physically located within a participating, eligible state at the time of sign-up.

NBA Finals DFS Projections

If you are looking to put your Splash NBA promo to use, the daily fantasy player props market offers plenty of intriguing angles for this matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. Below are the top five players with the highest consensus point totals, along with their assist and rebound projections.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 12.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 4.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 1.5 5.5

Victor Wembanyama carries the highest points prop of the matchup at 27.5, but daily fantasy players may want to think carefully before automatically selecting the over. The Knicks boast an incredibly dominant defense, indicating a stifling overall team efficiency that could make scoring difficult for the young Spurs star. Additionally, with New York excelling at crashing the glass, Wembanyama might find fewer second-chance opportunities to pad his point total, making the under a compelling consideration.

On the other side of the court, Jalen Brunson enters with a points line of 25.5. The Spurs are no slouches themselves, sporting a solid defensive presence and strong rebounding fundamentals. However, with San Antonio focused on containing the paint, Brunson’s perimeter playmaking could be the key. If the Knicks’ offense maintains its high-end efficiency, Brunson has a strong path to eclipse his point total as the primary engine for New York.

While this Spurs-Knicks matchup offers excellent value, the Splash promo code is not restricted to professional basketball. Daily fantasy players can also use their deposit match and QuickPicks boost to build entries across the NHL and MLB. Whether you are analyzing shot totals on the ice or targeting hitter props on the diamond, Splash provides a comprehensive daily fantasy market for all major sports.

How to Activate Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your deposit match and QuickPicks boost ahead of the Spurs vs. Knicks game is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you maximize your bonus: