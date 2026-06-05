Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Deposit Bonus for NBA Finals Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Splash promo code WTOP50, new players can grab a $50 bonus alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive promotion is available for first-time players only and grants a 100% deposit match up to $50, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. By signing up and making an initial qualifying deposit, new Splash users can immediately take advantage of these bonus funds to build their daily fantasy entries for this highly anticipated Spurs-Knicks showdown.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 Deposit Match

If you are gearing up for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer and its associated terms:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer 100% deposit match up to $50 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

The Splash welcome offer provides a clear, structured way for users to maximize their initial bankroll ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks game. By using the Splash promo code and making a minimum deposit of $20, new Splash customers receive a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Splash customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and reside in a participating state. The bonus funds and QuickPicks boost are credited to your account immediately upon a successful qualifying deposit, allowing you to dive directly into the daily fantasy action.

NBA Finals Game 2 DFS Projections

If you are looking to take advantage of this Splash promo, navigating the player projections market is a great place to start. With plenty of star power on the floor for the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, we have compiled the top five players with the highest points projections for this matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 26.5 2.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 4.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 1.5 5.5

Victor Wembanyama boasts the highest point total on the board at 26.5. However, his postseason average falls below that number (23.3 PPG), which suggests he might have a tougher time reaching that mark, leaning slightly toward the under.

On the other side of the floor, Jalen Brunson is projected for a massive workload with his line set at 25.5 points. The projections here are practically a coin flip, pointing to an evenly matched battle for the New York guard.

If you are looking for a prop the data heavily supports going over, Karl-Anthony Towns’ points line of 17.5 is worth a look. Market consensus indicates strong confidence that he will eclipse his projection. Similarly, OG Anunoby’s line of 15.5 points draws strong support for the over, making both players compelling options for your entries.

Beyond the hardwood, these bonus funds offer complete flexibility. Whether you are analyzing player projections on the ice or the diamond, your Splash welcome bonus can also be applied toward daily fantasy markets in the NHL and MLB.

How to Redeem Splash Promo Code WTOP50

To unlock this welcome offer in time for the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup, new users must first create and register a new account. During the sign-up process, you will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure you enter promo code WTOP50 to qualify for the promotion.

Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to make a deposit of at least $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. Keep in mind that your first deposit is what will be matched by Splash up to $50, plus you receive a 100% QuickPicks boost. Because of this rule, avoid depositing only the $20 minimum unless that is exactly the amount you want matched.