Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, NBA + NHL Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate Splash promo code WTOP50 to unlock a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost, ahead of Sunday’s MLB action. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are building an entry for this Southern California rivalry, or looking to play any other game on the current MLB slate, this new-user promotion provides immediate value to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports experience. It’s also worth noting that Splash will have extensive options on the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 Deposit Bonus

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 7, 2026

New Splash customers can jump into the action with a lucrative two-part welcome offer. By registering and making a first deposit, users will automatically receive a 100% deposit match up to $50, effectively doubling their initial bankroll right out of the gate. In addition to the deposit match, first-time players will also unlock a 100% QuickPicks boost to maximize their potential payouts.

Armed with your matched deposit and QuickPicks boost, you will be perfectly positioned to tackle the upcoming slate of games. In addition to baseball, Splash features extensive daily fantasy markets for the NBA and NHL. This allows users to build cross-sport entries, mixing and matching player projections across the diamond, the hardwood, and the ice.

MLB DFS Projections

By activating your Splash promo code and utilizing your 100% QuickPicks boost, you can maximize value on some of the biggest stars taking the field. Here is a look at the current DFS projections for premier hitter and pitcher markets:

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection José Soriano (LAA) N/A 5.5 Jameson Taillon (CHC) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) N/A N/A Andy Pages (LAD) N/A N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) N/A N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) N/A N/A Luis Arraez (SF) N/A N/A Manny Machado (SD) N/A N/A Juan Soto (NYM) N/A N/A Casey Schmitt (SF) N/A N/A

When building your entry, Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto stand out as premier hitting targets. Ohtani boasts an impressive .300 batting average with 68 hits across 227 at-bats this season, heavily supporting the data pointing toward him securing at least one hit in his next matchup. Similarly, Soto carries a .280 average with 49 hits in 175 at-bats, making his 0.5 hits projection a highly reliable anchor for any lineup.

How to Get Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To claim this exclusive offer, you must use the Splash promo code WTOP50 during registration. Start by visiting their website to create a new account, which will require you to enter standard personal information to verify your identity.

Once your new account is successfully registered, you must make a minimum first-time deposit of $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods to activate the promotion. The Splash welcome offer features a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. It is important to note that Splash will only match your first deposit. Therefore, making an initial deposit of $50 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value available.

Once your account is loaded and your bonuses are activated, you are ready to build your entries for the upcoming MLB action, whether you are targeting the San Diego Padres hosting the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants visiting the Chicago Cubs, or the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.