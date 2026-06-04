Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Spurs Game 2 + 100% QuickPicks Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Splash promo code WTOP50 here to activate a $50 bonus and a 100% QuickPicks boost for MLB action, the NBA Finals and more.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Offer Details

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promo Verified On June 4th, 2026

To leverage this value proposition, new Splash customers must navigate a straightforward opt-in process using the promo code WTOP50. Once your account is funded with at least the $20 minimum, the 100% deposit match and QuickPicks boost are instantly applied. This sets up a highly favorable risk-to-reward ratio for betting on today’s MLB slate, which features the 40-win Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the 32-win Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The matched funds are equally applicable to other high-leverage situations, such as the 42-20 Atlanta Braves hosting the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park, or the 33-29 Pittsburgh Pirates clashing with the 28-35 Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Keep in mind that eligibility requires users to be physically located in a participating state and meet local age requirements.

Splash MLB Projections Tonight

With your welcome bonus activated, evaluating the underlying probabilities of tonight’s player projections is the next step to finding a data-backed edge. Here is a look at the QuickPicks lines for the starting pitchers and several high-profile hitters taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Ryne Nelson N/A O4.5 /U4.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A O3.5/U3.5 Shohei Ohtani O1.5/ U1.5 N/A Mookie Betts O0.5/U0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll O0.5/U0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O1.5/ U1.5 N/A Ketel Marte O1.5/ U1.5 N/A Max Muncy O0.5/U0.5 N/A Will Smith O1.5/ U1.5 N/A Gabriel Moreno O0.5/U0.5 N/A

Starting on the mound, the data points clearly toward a difficult outing for Arizona’s Ryne Nelson as he faces a dangerous Dodgers lineup. Conversely, Justin Wrobleski offers a more balanced outlook; his strikeout total of 3.5 sets the bar low against Arizona.

At the plate, the math heavily favors contact for the stars. Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll are good candidates to clear their 0.5 hit totals. However, when evaluating multi-hit props, the data dictates caution. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Ketel Marte are all capable hitters, but multi-hit games are tough to come by. Fading these multi-hit props while targeting single hits from players like Gabriel Moreno is an ideal, data-driven way to maximize your matched funds.

Applying Your Splash Promo To Stanley Cup And NBA Finals

The utility of your welcome offer extends well beyond the baseball diamond. While the MLB slate provides excellent daily volume, the Splash promo code can also be deployed strategically during the championship series with both Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes and Knicks vs. Spurs. Because the Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals present high-stakes, data-rich environments, savvy users can allocate their 100% QuickPicks boost to player projections across these major events. Capitalizing on your initial deposit match during these pinnacle matchups allows you to diversify your portfolio and hunt for statistical mismatches on the biggest stages in professional sports.

Redeem Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your mathematical edge is a streamlined process. Follow these specific steps to activate the Splash promo code and secure your matched capital before the games begin:

Sign Up: Click here to register a new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration flow, input the promo code WTOP50 to officially opt into the new-user offer. Fund Your Account: Execute a minimum first-time deposit of at least $20 utilizing one of Splash’s secure payment gateways.

The Splash structure provides a 100% deposit match up to $50, stacked with a 100% QuickPicks boost. Note that only your first deposit qualifies for the match. From an optimal bankroll perspective, capitalizing on the maximum match requires a $50 initial deposit, instantly doubling your purchasing power to $100.

However, the system is flexible, and you are not required to deposit the full $50 to see the benefits. If you prefer to start at the baseline, you can make the $20 minimum deposit. Splash will match that exact figure, equipping you with a total of $40 in working capital, plus the 100% QuickPicks boost, to immediately attack tonight’s markets.