Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% Boost For Red Sox-Yankees, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Splash promo code WTOP50 here and secure a $50 bonus and 100% QuickPicks boost for tonight’s loaded MLB slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Details For MLB Slate

Before evaluating the underlying metrics of tonight’s matchups, review the structural details of the Splash welcome bonus. This table breaks down the essential requirements to claim your bonus funds:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Information Verified June 6th, 2026

From an analytical perspective, this welcome offer presents a low-risk, high-leverage opportunity. By making a minimum deposit of $20, new Splash customers instantly double their purchasing power via a 100% deposit match (up to $50) and a 100% QuickPicks boost. These bonus funds can be strategically deployed across the evening’s MLB schedule.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers located in participating jurisdictions. Eligibility requires users to meet specific age requirements based on their location: 18+ in most participating states; 19+ in AL, CO, and NO; and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA. Ensure you meet these criteria before claiming your deposit match and locking in your baseball entries.

Splash MLB Saturday Promo

Applying your Splash promo code strategically means looking for mathematical advantages for tonight’s player projections. The data table below outlines key hitting and strikeout projections for ten marquee players on tonight’s slate.

Player Hits Strikeouts Spencer Strider (ATL) N/A O/U 6.5 Ranger Suarez (BOS) N/A O/U 5.5 Jose Ramirez (CLE) O/U 0.5 N/A Corey Seager (TEX) O/U 0.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) O/U 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A Oneil Cruz (PIT) O/U 0.5 N/A

When filtering the data to identify high-probability outcomes, Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider presents a compelling statistical case. DraftKings currently sets his strikeout line at 6.5. Factoring in his elite 11.61 K/9 and 40 total strikeouts across 31 innings pitched, backing the over provides positive expected value. Conversely, Boston’s Ranger Suarez faces a challenging environment. Despite an 8.74 K/9, his total sits at 5.5. The underlying metrics suggest the under is the statistically sound maneuver.

Transitioning to the batter’s box, regression signals point toward the under for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. With his hit prop established at 0.5, his recent performance indicates a pronounced slump, making the under a lucrative, data-backed angle. On the other end of the variance spectrum, Braves first baseman Matt Olson offers high floor stability. Boasting 68 hits on the season and a reliable .272 batting average, projecting Olson to eclipse 0.5 hits acts as a mathematically sound anchor for your QuickPicks entries tonight.

Diversifying Your Portfolio: Stanley Cup Final Game 3

While the MLB slate offers immense volume, new users can also leverage their Splash bonus funds on the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The shift in venue for Game 3 typically introduces notable changes in matchup dynamics, specifically regarding line changes and home-ice advantage. By utilizing the 100% QuickPicks boost, players can isolate high-value props for key contributors on both the Hurricanes and Golden Knights, effectively diversifying their daily entries and maximizing their promotional capital across multiple sports.

Sign Up With Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Welcome Offer

Securing your bonus funds requires a straightforward, step-by-step execution. Follow these instructions to activate your account and access your capital for matchups like the Red Sox vs. Yankees or the Stanley Cup Final:

Sign Up: Create a new account on the Splash platform here. You will need to input standard identity verification data, including your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical residential address. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is strictly required to input the promo code WTOP50 to unlock this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a deposit utilizing one of Splash’s secure payment gateways.

Understanding the mechanics of the Splash welcome offer—a 100% deposit match up to $50 plus a 100% QuickPicks boost—is critical for responsible bankroll management. The platform calculates your match based exclusively on your initial deposit. Therefore, executing a first-time deposit of exactly $50 yields the maximum mathematical return in bonus funds.

However, users are not required to deposit the full $50 threshold. The deposit match functions proportionally up to that ceiling. For instance, an entry-level deposit of $20 triggers an exact $20 match in bonus funds, alongside the guaranteed 100% QuickPicks boost. Once the transaction clears and your initial bankroll is fortified, you are fully equipped to apply the offer to tonight’s sports slate.