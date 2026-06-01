Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Claims $50 Bonus + 100% MLB QuickPicks Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent Splash promo code WTOP50 gives you a lucrative welcome package just in time for the first pitch of tonight’s MLB slate. Secure up to $50 in bonuses and make use of a 100% QuickPicks boost after you sign up here.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 For MLB Monday Action

Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers hitters against the Arizona Diamondbacks or tuning in to see Jacob deGrom take the mound for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, you can claim this new user offer before the first pitch.

Here are the details for the latest Splash welcome offer:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promotion Verified On June 1st, 2026

Activating the Splash welcome offer is a straightforward process that instantly doubles your playing power for the current MLB slate. Activate the deposit match and get up to $50 alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. These bonus funds provide a highly leveraged opportunity to expand your entries across multiple matchups, whether you are targeting the Texas Rangers battling the St. Louis Cardinals or the Chicago White Sox visiting the Minnesota Twins.

This promotion is strictly reserved for new Splash customers who meet the platform’s eligibility criteria. Ensure you meet these local guidelines before claiming your deposit match and QuickPicks boost for the diamond.

Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

To help you strategically build your entries with your deposit match and QuickPicks boost, here is a look at some of the top player props available for tonight’s MLB slate:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts Over 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 N/A Ketel Marte Over 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll Over 0.5 N/A Joc Pederson Over 0.5 N/A Byron Buxton Over 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi Over 0.5 N/A George Sheehan N/A Over 5.5 Eduardo Rodriguez N/A Over 3.5

If you are looking to put your Splash bonus funds into action tonight, the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks matchup provides plenty of intriguing analytical angles. The data heavily favors Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani to stay active at the plate. Ohtani boasts a .282 average this season.

On the mound, Eduardo Rodriguez looks well-positioned to clear his strikeout line. He has a conservative 3.5-strikeout projection. Meanwhile, Emmet Sheehan faces a slightly higher bar of 5.5 strikeouts. You can also look toward other favorable matchups on the slate, such as backing Joc Pederson or Byron Buxton to clear their hit projection, to efficiently round out your boosted entry.

Activate Your Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Claiming your bonus funds ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks clash is a quick and secure process. During registration here, verify that promo code WTOP50 is applied, as it is strictly required to activate the offer.

Once your account is set up, make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of the platform’s secure methods. The Splash welcome offer features a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. It is crucial to note that your initial deposit dictates the match value. Therefore, making a first-time deposit of $50 is the optimal strategy to extract the maximum deposit match value.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $50 to trigger the promotion—that is simply the ceiling for the Splash match. For example, if you deposit the $20 minimum, you will automatically receive a $20 match, plus the 100% QuickPicks boost. Once your funds are successfully loaded and matched, your account is fully set up. You can immediately construct entries for the night’s action, whether you are targeting the Texas Rangers taking the field at Busch Stadium or the Chicago White Sox visiting Target Field.