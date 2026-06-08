Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Splash promo code WTOP to qualify for a 50% first deposit match up to $500 in bonuses. Start making picks on Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Click here to start signing up.

By taking advantage of this welcome offer ahead of Monday’s NBA Finals game, first-time players can boost their initial deposit by 50% and maximize their entry potential for this highly anticipated Spurs-Knicks matchup. Splash is providing players with a massive head start.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $500 in Deposit Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 (Minimum $50 Deposit) Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

The current Splash welcome offer provides a structured opportunity for fans looking to play along with the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. When you sign up and make a minimum deposit of $50, you will automatically receive a 50% deposit match up to $500. This gives you instant extra funds to utilize as you build your lineup around the stars taking the court for the upcoming Spurs-Knicks showdown.

NBA Finals Game 3 DFS Projections

If you are looking to take advantage of daily fantasy player props for the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, the top offensive stars offer plenty of options. Here are the top five players with the highest consensus point projections on the board, along with their assist and rebound options:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 3.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 3.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 5.5 3.5

Looking at the biggest names on the slate, Victor Wembanyama leads all players with a lofty consensus points total of 27.5. Interestingly, the market data leans slightly toward the under, suggesting a challenging scoring environment. Wembanyama also carries heavy expectations on the glass, tying for a game-high 11.5 rebounds total.

On the Knicks’ side, Jalen Brunson boasts a consensus points prop of 25.5. Similar to Wembanyama, the projections indicate a slight preference for the under hitting. Brunson’s playmaking will also be heavily featured in this matchup, carrying a game-high assist line of 6.5.

Beyond the basketball court, your Splash bonus funds are fully versatile. If you want to diversify your entries, Splash also offers comprehensive daily fantasy markets for both the NHL and MLB. Whether you are analyzing shots on goal in hockey or projecting total bases on the baseball diamond, the platform provides seamless access to multiple sports to build your perfect entry.

Redeeming Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup is a simple process. To activate the offer, promo code WTOP is required during sign-up.

Follow these steps to ensure you receive your full bonus:

Create an Account: Visit their website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, you will need to deposit at least $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer.

Users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the maximum deposit match. The $500 is simply the maximum bonus amount Splash will provide. For example, if you choose to deposit $200, you will get $100 matched in bonus funds. However, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value of $500 from the Splash bonus, giving you the most possible extra funds to use on the San Antonio and New York showdown.