Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Action Today

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All new DFS users can redeem the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus to use for the MLB and World Cup slate today. Get started here.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 (min $50 deposit) Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

New Splash customers can maximize their value with an exclusive welcome offer perfectly timed for tonight’s MLB action. By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $50, users will secure a 50% deposit match up to $500. These bonus funds give you extra flexibility to get involved on the diamond, whether you are targeting the 38-33 Philadelphia Phillies hosting the 36-36 Miami Marlins, or exploring other intriguing matchups on the schedule like the Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals or the New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds.

To claim this bonus, you must be a first-time Splash user physically located in a participating state. Eligibility rules require users to be at least 18 years old in most eligible states. However, age restrictions vary by location: you must be 19+ if you are located in AL, CO, or NO, and 21+ if you are playing from AZ, LA, MA, or VA.

How to Use Your Splash Bonus Tonight

Whether you want to back the starting pitchers or rely on some of the game’s elite sluggers, there are plenty of avenues to deploy your Splash promo code funds. We put a lot of stock in finding lines that offer genuine value.

Here is a look at the hit and strikeout lines for ten of the biggest stars taking the field tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler (PHI) N/A 6.5 Ryan Gusto (MIA) N/A 4.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) 1.5 N/A CJ Abrams (WSH) 0.5 N/A Juan Soto (NYM) 0.5 N/A Spencer Steer (CIN) 0.5 N/A

If you are looking for data-driven angles to maximize your deposit match, several trends point toward clear market inefficiencies. Zack Wheeler has been dialing up the pressure on the mound, exceeding 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last seven starts, including three of his last four starts at home. The data firmly suggests backing the Over on his strikeout prop.

At the plate, it goes without saying that Miami’s Otto Lopez enters tonight riding an incredible hot streak, eclipsing 0.5 hits in 13 consecutive games. Similarly, Bryce Harper has thrived in his home splits, topping 0.5 hits in six straight home matchups while averaging 1.5 hits per game in that span. History strongly indicates both sluggers will clear their lines.

Over in Washington, Bobby Witt Jr. faces an inflated 1.5-hit line—a mark he has failed to exceed in eight of his last nine road games. It does stand to reason that playing the Under is the savviest move for both star infielders.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Splash and claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus funds ahead of tonight’s MLB slate:

Create an Account: Download the Splash app or visit their site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to activate the exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

The Splash welcome offer guarantees a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to note that only your first deposit is what will be matched by Splash. To receive the maximum deposit match value possible, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the deposit match—that is simply the amount needed to receive the maximum $500 match. For example, if you choose to deposit the minimum requirement of $50, you will get $25 matched in bonus funds. Grab this offer today and enjoy the extra flexibility for all your MLB player prop projections!