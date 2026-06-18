Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Mets-Phils, MLB, World Cup Picks

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Dive into an awesome Thursday of MLB and World Cup games via this link here, and claim the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus for these games and more.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before Ryan Weathers takes the mound for the New York Yankees or Martín Pérez toes the rubber for the Atlanta Braves, it goes without saying that you should secure extra funds. Review the details below to claim your bonus and get in on the MLB action:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 (min $50 deposit) Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

Unlocking the Splash welcome offer is a savvy, forward-looking way to maximize your daily fantasy action. By registering as a new Splash customer, you will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500. To activate this bonus, you must make a minimum initial deposit of $50. Once your funds are loaded and matched, you can immediately put them into play across tonight’s compelling baseball schedule, whether you are backing the surging Atlanta Braves as they host the San Francisco Giants or looking for underlying value in the matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

How to Use Your Splash Bonus

With your deposit match secured, the next step is building your entries. We have isolated the lines for tonight’s biggest stars across the diamond to help you pinpoint the best value.

Player Hits Strikeouts Ryan Weathers N/A 5.5 Martín Pérez N/A 4.5 Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Matt Chapman 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Rafael Devers 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II 0.5 N/A Randal Grichuk 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 0.5 N/A

When finalizing your optimal lineup, recent performance trends can guide you toward the most reliable outcomes and highlight potential market inefficiencies.

On the mound, fading the strikeout totals looks like the sharpest approach. Ryan Weathers enters tonight’s matchup with a line of 5.5 strikeouts. Weathers has failed to eclipse 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts, averaging just 3.6 punchouts per game in that span. It does stand to reason that Martín Pérez is in a similar position, having failed to exceed his line of 4.5 strikeouts in three of his previous four outings.

At the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is an excellent candidate to safely drive your entry. He has been red-hot, exceeding 0.5 hits in nine consecutive games. Rafael Devers also brings a perfect track record into tonight’s game, having cleared his 0.5 hits prop in six straight matchups against the Braves.

Conversely, Matt Chapman presents a risky play for contact. The infielder has struggled on the road, failing to record a hit in four of his last five away games (averaging just 0.4 hits per game in those spots). Targeting the under on his 0.5 hits line could provide a longshot pivot for your lineup, exploiting a number the general public might be misinterpreting.

Splash Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To claim your 50% deposit match up to $500, promo code WTOP is required during the sign-up process. Begin by downloading the app or navigating to the Splash site to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility.

Once your account is verified and active, you will need to make a minimum initial deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. It is important to remember that Splash will only match your first deposit. Because this is a 50% match, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum $500 deposit match value available under this promotion.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the match—that is simply the absolute maximum Splash will issue. The promotion scales to your comfort level. For example, you could deposit $100, and you will get $50 matched in bonus funds to use on tonight’s MLB action. Complete your deposit, apply your promo code, and you will be ready to tackle the diamond with a significantly boosted bankroll.