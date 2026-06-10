Seattle Storm banking on Dominique Malonga to get franchise on track

SEATTLE (AP) — Just a few minutes into the Seattle Storm’s 2026 home opener, Dominique Malonga taught teammate Natisha Hiedeman…

SEATTLE (AP) — Just a few minutes into the Seattle Storm’s 2026 home opener, Dominique Malonga taught teammate Natisha Hiedeman something new during a TV timeout.

On the videoboard at Climate Pledge Arena, the 6-foot-6 Malonga could be seen wagging her lanky right index finger and yelling the French phrase “Pas chez moi,” which roughly translates to “Not in my house.”

One year removed from being named to the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team, Malonga gave a basic French lesson to thousands of chuckling fans. The No. 2-overall pick from the 2025 draft was instantly marketed as a star by the Storm, which is precisely what the team thinks she can turn into after breaking out as a 19-year-old.

“I really enjoyed my rookie season,” Malonga, now 20, told The Associated Press. “I think I couldn’t expect a better season than what I experienced. Being in Seattle, I didn’t expect loving this city that much, this organization. I just love every single person that’s here.”

Malonga is still being counted on to help get the franchise on track, even though her second season was briefly derailed when she suffered a concussion in a May 13 loss to the Toronto Tempo. She did not return until coming off the bench and scoring seven points in an 88-68 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, a sixth straight setback that dropped the Storm to 3-10.

It isn’t entirely surprising Seattle has scuffled to start the season. The Storm lost a pair of perennial All-Stars to free agency in Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) and Skylar Diggins (Chicago Sky), and the youthful roster that also features forward Awa Fam, the No. 3-overall pick in this year’s draft, is still getting acclimated to playing under new coach Sonia Raman.

As the Storm embrace a youth movement, it will be Malonga at the forefront.

A meandering path for Malonga

The Yaoundé, Cameroon, native’s path to becoming the core piece in Seattle’s latest rebuild was a meandering one. Growing up in a basketball family helped: Both her parents played the sport, as does her younger brother, Tayron, currently at a high school in Maryland.

The family left Cameroon when Malonga was 10 years old and moved to Nanterre, France, a suburb of Paris near where San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama grew up. The two have drawn comparisons because they were raised in the same region, have gangly physiques and quick-twitch agility and — perhaps most impressively on Malonga’s part — the ability to dunk.

“It’s just a really funny story that we come from the same hometown in Paris,” Malonga said with a grin. “Just basketball being around me forever, and naturally, I just happened to be good.”

Malonga has talents off the court, too

The daughter of a doctor is more than just a budding basketball superstar, though. During the offseason, Malonga started working toward her bachelor’s degree in computer science at Southern New Hampshire University, an online program.

It will take a few years for Malonga to graduate, and the course load is heavy on assignments, which has required her to part ways with her daily naps.

“But, I like that,” Malonga said of her new schedule. “I’m really happy I can do that.”

Malonga’s main focus, of course, remains basketball. Last offseason, she joined Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s professional basketball league, to sharpen her skills ahead of her inaugural season playing under Raman.

In her first season as a WNBA coach, Raman has introduced a positionless offensive scheme, one where players fill open spots on the court rather than assigned ones. Malonga, who has the frame of a traditional center, now has the ball in her hands more frequently, which was often the case in Unrivaled, too.

“I wanted to be a creator,” Malonga said. “I wanted to be a creator, also, for my teammates because I know that I can be a threat not only in scoring, but also in creation.”

The next steps

Malonga’s responsibilities have significantly increased following the offseason departures of veterans like Ogwumike, Diggins and Gabby Williams, all of whom she credited with easing her transition to the WNBA last season. Raman is confident Malonga can continue to blossom on the court this summer.

“She has really good perimeter skills, and we’ll look to tap into those, too,” Raman said. “But, she’s in her second year. So, it’s still a work in progress. She’s still growing, and we’re really excited to continue to coach her and watch her develop.”

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