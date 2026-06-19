Seattle faces Phoenix, looks to end road slide

Seattle Storm (3-13, 0-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-12, 3-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (3-13, 0-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-12, 3-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will look to end its seven-game road skid when the Storm play Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference play is 3-8. Phoenix is ninth in the WNBA allowing 86.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Storm are 0-8 in conference play. Seattle gives up 83.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Phoenix’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Seattle allows. Seattle’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Phoenix has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 4 the Mercury won 72-68 led by 16 points from Natasha Mack, while Awa Fam scored 18 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15 points and 4.3 assists for the Storm. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 76.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

Storm: Jordan Horston: day to day (foot), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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