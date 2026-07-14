Golden State takes on Indiana, seeks 5th straight road win

Golden State Valkyries (17-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (17-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries visits Indiana Fever trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Fever are 8-4 on their home court. Indiana has the WNBA’s top-scoring offense averaging 94.0 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Valkyries have gone 7-4 away from home. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaila Charles averaging 1.7.

Indiana scores 94.0 points, 17.8 more per game than the 76.2 Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on May 29 the Valkyries won 90-88 led by 25 points from Veronica Burton, while Raven Johnson scored 16 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 20.1 points and 7.7 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Williams is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 99.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.5 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Bree Hall: day to day (coach’s decision).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Gabby Williams: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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