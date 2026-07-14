Los Angeles visits Minnesota following McBride’s 37-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (10-12, 5-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (18-6, 11-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (10-12, 5-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (18-6, 11-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Kayla McBride scored 37 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 104-100 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx have gone 11-1 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 12.9.

The Sparks are 5-6 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles gives up 93.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

Minnesota is shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.5% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 99-83 on June 18. Olivia Miles scored 31 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 89.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg), Cameron Brink: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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