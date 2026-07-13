Husband faces murder charge in shooting of 60-year-old woman in Fairfax Co. home

A woman died inside her Fair Oaks home late Sunday night after police say she was shot multiple times by her husband, who's been charged with murder.

The domestic shooting happened in the 12000 block of Washington Brice Road in the Fair Oaks neighborhood, according to Fairfax County police.(Courtesy Raul Candia/7News) The domestic shooting happened in the 12000 block of Washington Brice Road in the Fair Oaks neighborhood, according to Fairfax County police.(Courtesy Raul Candia/7News) A woman died in her Fair Oaks home late Sunday night after police say she was shot multiple times by her husband, who’s been charged with murder in Fairfax County, Virginia.

On Monday afternoon, Fairfax County police identified Chisen Jameson, 60, as the woman who was shot in the 12000 block of Washington Brice Road.

Her husband, 64-year-old Leland Jameson, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers were first called to the Jamesons’ home at around 10:20 p.m., according to Fairfax County police. A 911 call taker could “hear sounds consistent with a disturbance before the line disconnected,” according to a news release. Another 911 call was made roughly 20 minutes later.

Police said they found Chisen inside. She had gunshot wounds in her upper body and died at the scene.

Leland is being held on no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

“The investigation is ongoing, but we do have a suspect detained, and there are no outstanding parties,” Deputy Chief Brendan Hooke said at a news conference Monday.

Investigators said they’re still processing evidence and conducting interviews. Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department by phone at 866-411-8477 and by web.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below:

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