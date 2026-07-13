Montgomery County slapped a notice on her Little Free Library

Montgomery County, Maryland, put a notice on one woman's Little Free Library in Bethesda's Westgate community.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Carol Andress’ husband gave her a Little Free Library kit for Christmas. She painted the wood box pastel blue and yellow, and the couple sank its post into the grass in front of their Bethesda house, under the shade of an old fig tree.

She hung a hand-painted sign: “Take a book and/or leave a book.”

For more than a decade, Andress’ little library has served Bethesda’s Westgate community with free books. It’s part of a movement that in the last 20 years has planted tens of thousands of Little Free Libraries across the nation to encourage literacy and neighborliness.

But a few weeks ago, Andress found a notice from the county taped to the little library she tends so carefully, with new books every week and a fresh coat of paint whenever its colors dull.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.