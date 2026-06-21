Seattle faces Dallas, seeks to break 10-game skid

Dallas Wings (10-6, 5-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-14, 0-9 Western Conference) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (10-6, 5-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-14, 0-9 Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm comes into the matchup against Dallas Wings as losers of 10 in a row.

The Storm have gone 0-9 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wings have gone 5-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the WNBA with 22.7 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 6.1.

Seattle averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.4 per game Dallas allows. Dallas has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 2 the Wings won 79-56 led by 18 points from Aziaha James, while Flau’jae Johnson scored 16 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Storm. Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 0-10, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Jordan Horston: day to day (foot), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Wings: Odyssey Sims: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.