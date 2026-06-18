Ryan O’Hearn knocks in career-high 6 runs as Pirates roll to 12-4 victory over Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn homered, doubled and singled to finish with a career-high six RBIs as the…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn homered, doubled and singled to finish with a career-high six RBIs as the Pittsburgh Pirates romped to a 12-4 victory Wednesday night over the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna also went deep for the Pirates, who racked up 16 hits. They scored at least 10 runs for the seventh time this season, matching their 2025 total.

Braxton Ashcraft (6-3) struck out seven in six innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits.

Pittsburgh’s first four batters reached safely, and a two-run double by O’Hearn made it 3-0. He added a two-run homer to left field in the fourth to stretch the margin to 7-0.

Jacob Wilson’s two-run single trimmed it to 7-2 in the sixth before the Pirates tacked on five more in the seventh. Ozuna launched a 448-foot solo shot to center field, Spencer Horwitz drew a bases-loaded walk, Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly and O’Hearn had a two-run single.

Henry Bolte homered for the A’s in the seventh. Zack Gelof went deep in the ninth to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 21 games.

Aaron Civale (5-3) gave up six runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

Up next

The Pirates begin a three-game series Friday in Colorado, where RHP Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.76 ERA) starts against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.98).

The A’s host the Los Angeles Angels for a four-game series beginning Thursday. LHP Gage Jump (2-1, 3.09) gets the ball for the home team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.