Rookie Travis Bazzana’s career night leads Guardians to 8-1 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Travis Bazzana set career highs with four hits, two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored…

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Travis Bazzana set career highs with four hits, two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored Saturday night, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Houston Astros 8-1.

Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run homer in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie, and tacked on an RBI single in the seventh.

Bazzana took Spencer Arrighetti deep on the first pitch of the game for his second leadoff homer, singled in the third inning and then hit a three-run homer off Arrighetti in the fifth. Bazzana added an RBI single in the seventh.

The first overall pick in the 2024 draft, who made his Major League debut April 28, is the second Guardians’ rookie to record a four-hit game and a two-homer game this season. Chase DeLauter hit two home runs at Seattle on March 26 and had four hits against the Athletics on May 1.

Patrick Bailey added three hits and two runs scored for the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (6-3) pitched a career-high tying eight innings and allowed one run and four hits while matching a season high with nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old left-hander gave up one hit after the second inning.

Arrighetti (7-3) allowed a season-high six runs and six hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. He has a 6.95 ERA over his last four starts after posting a 1.34 ERA in his first eight starts this season.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez went 0 for 3 and his on-base streak ended at 25 games.

Up next

Astros RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-6, 4.31 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (3-5, 4.60) when the series concludes on Sunday.

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