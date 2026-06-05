Rockies take on the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (37-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-39, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (37-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-39, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-4, 6.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -153, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Colorado is 12-16 in home games and 24-39 overall. The Rockies have an 11-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 37-23 record overall and a 16-10 record in road games. The Brewers have a 25-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 13 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .484. Christian Yelich is 15 for 41 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .265 batting average, 8.58 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: day-to-day (forearm), D.L. Hall: day-to-day (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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