Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (34-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-42, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Chicago Cubs (34-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (5-3, 4.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -151, Rockies +126; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to end their four-game home losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Colorado has a 24-42 record overall and a 12-19 record in home games. The Rockies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .246.

Chicago has a 34-32 record overall and a 14-17 record on the road. The Cubs have hit 74 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .242 for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 13 for 43 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Pete Crow-Armstrong is 18 for 43 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 7.89 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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