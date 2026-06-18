Reese has 21 points, 11 rebounds, and all Dream starters score 16-plus in 108-101 win over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, Jordin Canada…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, Jordin Canada added 18 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 108-101 on Thursday night.

Naz Hillmon and Allisha Gray each scored 17 points and Rhyne Howard added 16 as all five Atlanta starters scored in double figures.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (9-6) with 26 points apiece. Aliyah Boston had 23 points and eight rebounds, missing her fifth straight double-double. Mitchell became the eighth player in WNBA history to make 700 career 3-pointers.

Atlanta (10-4) led by as many as 13 points in the second half.

But Indiana went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to tie it at 93-all on Sophie Cunningham’s layup with 5:07 remaining. Mitchell scored the first seven points of the run, including her milestone 3-pointer.

Atlanta took advantage of Indiana’s 17th turnover late in the fourth with a fast-break layup to take a 99-95 lead with 2:08 left. Then, Howard scored on Atlanta’s next two possessions to make it 103-97.

Reese sealed it by making a layup while being fouled with 23.1 seconds left, completing the three-point play.

Reese played the entire second half without picking up a foul after being called for four in the first half. She went to the bench with 5:45 left in the second quarter, but Atlanta responded by outscoring Indiana 19-11 the rest of the half for a 58-49 lead.

Clark’s signature shoe

Clark put her new signature shoes in game action, one day after Nike announced it was releasing the “Caitlin 1” this fall.

But Clark, and the racer blue shoes that feature her initials on the tongue, did not log as many minutes as planned after picking up her fifth foul with 8:41 remaining in the fourth.

Clark came back into the game at the 3:28 mark, with Indiana trailing 95-93, but she did not attempt another shot to go scoreless in the frame.

Clark had been hinting at the shoe’s long-anticipated arrival recently on social media posts.

“I think even yesterday, like knowing I was going to post that early in the morning, I didn’t sleep very well because I was just so excited,” Clark said before the game.

Clark finished 8 of 17 from the floor, with two made 3-pointers.

Up next

Atlanta hosts Indiana on Saturday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.