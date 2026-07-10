Portugal hires Jorge Jesus as its new coach after disappointing World Cup

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has announced Jorge Jesus as its new coach following its disappointing run at the World…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has announced Jorge Jesus as its new coach following its disappointing run at the World Cup.

The 71-year-old Jesus has coached several Portuguese clubs, including Benfica and Sporting Lisbon. His last job was with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Arabian league, where he coached Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The experienced Portuguese coach will replace Spaniard Roberto Martinez after Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in the round-of-16 of the World Cup.

The Portuguese national team wrote on X on Friday that “A new journey begins today. Welcome to the National Team, Mister Jorge Jesus.”

The announcement of Jesus as coach came two days after the Portuguese federation said it was parting ways with Martínez.

Portugal’s underwhelming run at the World Cup sparked a debate among fans and media regarding the role of the 41-year-old Ronaldo. Many questioned Martínez still playing him major minutes at striker and focusing the team’s attack on trying to find the aging scorer.

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