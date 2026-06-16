Reds face the Mets with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (32-40, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-37, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (32-40, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-37, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (2-6, 5.61 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -128, Reds +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Cincinnati has a 34-37 record overall and an 18-18 record in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

New York has a 32-40 record overall and a 14-22 record in road games. The Mets are 15-26 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Reds are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 9 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 RBIs for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 15 for 42 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .234 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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