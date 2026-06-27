Reds bring road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (38-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-41, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Cincinnati Reds (38-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-41, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (9-1, 2.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (1-1, 5.75 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -120, Pirates -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has gone 22-21 in home games and 41-41 overall. The Pirates are 21-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 19-20 record on the road and a 38-42 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .289 for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 12 for 43 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .273 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 13 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Blake Dunn is 11 for 39 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Blake Dunn: day-to-day (elbow), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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