Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray working on no-hitter against Yankees through 7 innings

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray is working on a no-hitter through seven innings Sunday night against the…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray is working on a no-hitter through seven innings Sunday night against the New York Yankees.

Gray has struck out eight and walked one as Boston attempts to complete a four-game sweep of its longtime rival.

He got some defensive help in the third when Wilyer Abreu robbed Austin Wells of a hit with a sliding grab in shallow right field after a full sprint to reach the sinking ball in time.

The right-hander retired his first 14 batters before walking Amed Rosario with two outs in the fifth.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón had a one-hitter going after holding Boston without a hit through the first three innings. Caleb Durbin broke it up with a two-run single with one out in the fourth.

Boston leads 2-0.

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