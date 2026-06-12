RBC Canadian Open Scores

Friday At North Course Alton, Ontario Purse: $9.8 million Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70 Second Round Benjamin James 67-63—130 Sam Burns…

Friday

At North Course

Alton, Ontario

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70

Second Round

Benjamin James 67-63—130 Sam Burns 64-67—131 Hao-Tong Li 67-64—131 Keith Mitchell 67-64—131 Jackson Suber 66-65—131 Jesper Svensson 66-65—131 Bud Cauley 69-63—132 Tommy Fleetwood 67-65—132 Ryan Fox 66-66—132 Brice Garnett 65-67—132 Brooks Koepka 64-68—132 Jimmy Stanger 65-67—132 Matthew Anderson 64-69—133 Emiliano Grillo 64-69—133 Harry Hall 66-67—133 Taylor Pendrith 66-67—133 Aldrich Potgieter 66-67—133 Sahith Theegala 64-69—133 Austin Eckroat 67-67—134 Patrick Fishburn 65-69—134 Doug Ghim 65-69—134 John Keefer 66-68—134 Shane Lowry 65-69—134 Robert MacIntyre 68-66—134 Max McGreevy 66-68—134 William Mouw 68-66—134 Kevin Roy 70-64—134 Chandler Blanchet 65-70—135 Luke Clanton 69-66—135 Matt Fitzpatrick 67-68—135 Alex Fitzpatrick 68-67—135 Max Homa 68-67—135 Collin Morikawa 70-65—135 Chandler Phillips 67-68—135 Alejandro Tosti 66-69—135 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 69-66—135 Kevin Yu 69-66—135 Ricky Castillo 65-71—136 Wyndham Clark 68-68—136 Billy Horschel 66-70—136 Tom Kim 67-69—136 David Skinns 65-71—136 Davis Thompson 68-68—136 Erik Van Rooyen 65-71—136 Dylan Wu 68-68—136 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70—137 Jacob Bridgeman 70-67—137 A.J. Ewart 69-68—137 Adam Hadwin 69-68—137 Kensei Hirata 69-68—137 Beau Hossler 68-69—137 Viktor Hovland 68-69—137 Takumi Kanaya 68-69—137 Justin Matthews 67-70—137 Taylor Moore 67-70—137 Keita Nakajima 71-66—137 Paul Peterson 67-70—137 Ben Silverman 68-69—137 Adam Svensson 65-72—137 Michael Thorbjornsen 69-68—137 Tony Finau 65-73—138 Lanto Griffin 68-70—138 Joe Highsmith 70-68—138 Ben Kohles 67-71—138 Denny McCarthy 69-69—138 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 69-69—138 Jeremy Paul 70-68—138 Matthieu Pavon 67-71—138 Kristoffer Reitan 68-70—138 Sam Ryder 65-73—138 Calen Sanderson 70-68—138 Joey Savoie 69-69—138 Neal Shipley 68-70—138 Nick Taylor 67-71—138 Vince Whaley 67-71—138 Daniel Brown 67-72—139 Vince Covello 69-70—139 Garrick Higgo 67-72—139 Tom Hoge 70-69—139 Chris Kirk 71-68—139 David Lipsky 69-70—139 Declan O’Donovan 70-69—139 Seamus Power 71-68—139 Aaron Rai 69-70—139 Matti Schmid 67-72—139 Roger Sloan 68-71—139 Jhonattan Vegas 67-72—139 Matt Wallace 66-73—139 Danny Willett 66-73—139 Eric Cole 64-76—140 Corey Conners 71-69—140 Max Greyserman 69-71—140 Ashton McCulloch 70-70—140 Thorbjorn Olesen 71-69—140 Davis Riley 66-74—140 Kris Ventura 69-71—140 Karl Vilips 69-71—140 Zachary Bauchou 69-72—141 Davis Chatfield 70-71—141 Trace Crowe 67-74—141 Joel Dahmen 73-68—141 Zecheng Dou 72-69—141 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 71-70—141 Lee Hodges 72-69—141 Rico Hoey 67-74—141 Hank Lebioda 70-71—141 Ben Martin 73-68—141 Marcelo Rozo 70-71—141 Adam Schenk 67-74—141 Austin Smotherman 71-70—141 Eric Zhao 68-73—141 Brian Campbell 72-70—142 Lucas Glover 69-73—142 Nicolai Hojgaard 69-73—142 Mackenzie Hughes 69-73—142 Mac Meissner 69-73—142 Sean O’Hair 70-72—142 John Parry 71-71—142 Andrew Putnam 74-68—142 Justin Rose 70-72—142 Jordan L. Smith 70-72—142 Camilo Villegas 68-74—142 Padraig Harrington 73-70—143 Chad Ramey 70-73—143 Jeevan Sihota 71-72—143 Danny Walker 74-69—143 Michael Brennan 70-74—144 Cameron Davis 68-76—144 Steven Fisk 69-75—144 Christo Lamprecht 69-75—144 Dawson Lew 70-74—144 Justin Lower 71-73—144 Pontus Nyholm 73-71—144 Hayden Springer 71-73—144 Yohann Benson 74-71—145 Nick Dunlap 75-70—145 Alex Noren 70-75—145 Rafael Campos 71-75—146 Laurent Desmarchais 71-75—146 Drew Nesbitt 70-76—146 Charley Hoffman 76-71—147 Patton Kizzire 70-77—147 Mike Weir 70-77—147 Peter Malnati 69-79—148 John VanDerLaan 73-75—148 Stephan Jaeger 73-77—150 Paul Waring WD-WD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.