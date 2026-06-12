RBC Canadian Open Scores

Friday
At North Course
Alton, Ontario
Purse: $9.8 million
Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70
Second Round
|Benjamin James
|67-63—130
|Sam Burns
|64-67—131
|Hao-Tong Li
|67-64—131
|Keith Mitchell
|67-64—131
|Jackson Suber
|66-65—131
|Jesper Svensson
|66-65—131
|Bud Cauley
|69-63—132
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-65—132
|Ryan Fox
|66-66—132
|Brice Garnett
|65-67—132
|Brooks Koepka
|64-68—132
|Jimmy Stanger
|65-67—132
|Matthew Anderson
|64-69—133
|Emiliano Grillo
|64-69—133
|Harry Hall
|66-67—133
|Taylor Pendrith
|66-67—133
|Aldrich Potgieter
|66-67—133
|Sahith Theegala
|64-69—133
|Austin Eckroat
|67-67—134
|Patrick Fishburn
|65-69—134
|Doug Ghim
|65-69—134
|John Keefer
|66-68—134
|Shane Lowry
|65-69—134
|Robert MacIntyre
|68-66—134
|Max McGreevy
|66-68—134
|William Mouw
|68-66—134
|Kevin Roy
|70-64—134
|Chandler Blanchet
|65-70—135
|Luke Clanton
|69-66—135
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|67-68—135
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|68-67—135
|Max Homa
|68-67—135
|Collin Morikawa
|70-65—135
|Chandler Phillips
|67-68—135
|Alejandro Tosti
|66-69—135
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|69-66—135
|Kevin Yu
|69-66—135
|Ricky Castillo
|65-71—136
|Wyndham Clark
|68-68—136
|Billy Horschel
|66-70—136
|Tom Kim
|67-69—136
|David Skinns
|65-71—136
|Davis Thompson
|68-68—136
|Erik Van Rooyen
|65-71—136
|Dylan Wu
|68-68—136
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-70—137
|Jacob Bridgeman
|70-67—137
|A.J. Ewart
|69-68—137
|Adam Hadwin
|69-68—137
|Kensei Hirata
|69-68—137
|Beau Hossler
|68-69—137
|Viktor Hovland
|68-69—137
|Takumi Kanaya
|68-69—137
|Justin Matthews
|67-70—137
|Taylor Moore
|67-70—137
|Keita Nakajima
|71-66—137
|Paul Peterson
|67-70—137
|Ben Silverman
|68-69—137
|Adam Svensson
|65-72—137
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|69-68—137
|Tony Finau
|65-73—138
|Lanto Griffin
|68-70—138
|Joe Highsmith
|70-68—138
|Ben Kohles
|67-71—138
|Denny McCarthy
|69-69—138
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|69-69—138
|Jeremy Paul
|70-68—138
|Matthieu Pavon
|67-71—138
|Kristoffer Reitan
|68-70—138
|Sam Ryder
|65-73—138
|Calen Sanderson
|70-68—138
|Joey Savoie
|69-69—138
|Neal Shipley
|68-70—138
|Nick Taylor
|67-71—138
|Vince Whaley
|67-71—138
|Daniel Brown
|67-72—139
|Vince Covello
|69-70—139
|Garrick Higgo
|67-72—139
|Tom Hoge
|70-69—139
|Chris Kirk
|71-68—139
|David Lipsky
|69-70—139
|Declan O’Donovan
|70-69—139
|Seamus Power
|71-68—139
|Aaron Rai
|69-70—139
|Matti Schmid
|67-72—139
|Roger Sloan
|68-71—139
|Jhonattan Vegas
|67-72—139
|Matt Wallace
|66-73—139
|Danny Willett
|66-73—139
|Eric Cole
|64-76—140
|Corey Conners
|71-69—140
|Max Greyserman
|69-71—140
|Ashton McCulloch
|70-70—140
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|71-69—140
|Davis Riley
|66-74—140
|Kris Ventura
|69-71—140
|Karl Vilips
|69-71—140
|Zachary Bauchou
|69-72—141
|Davis Chatfield
|70-71—141
|Trace Crowe
|67-74—141
|Joel Dahmen
|73-68—141
|Zecheng Dou
|72-69—141
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|71-70—141
|Lee Hodges
|72-69—141
|Rico Hoey
|67-74—141
|Hank Lebioda
|70-71—141
|Ben Martin
|73-68—141
|Marcelo Rozo
|70-71—141
|Adam Schenk
|67-74—141
|Austin Smotherman
|71-70—141
|Eric Zhao
|68-73—141
|Brian Campbell
|72-70—142
|Lucas Glover
|69-73—142
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|69-73—142
|Mackenzie Hughes
|69-73—142
|Mac Meissner
|69-73—142
|Sean O’Hair
|70-72—142
|John Parry
|71-71—142
|Andrew Putnam
|74-68—142
|Justin Rose
|70-72—142
|Jordan L. Smith
|70-72—142
|Camilo Villegas
|68-74—142
|Padraig Harrington
|73-70—143
|Chad Ramey
|70-73—143
|Jeevan Sihota
|71-72—143
|Danny Walker
|74-69—143
|Michael Brennan
|70-74—144
|Cameron Davis
|68-76—144
|Steven Fisk
|69-75—144
|Christo Lamprecht
|69-75—144
|Dawson Lew
|70-74—144
|Justin Lower
|71-73—144
|Pontus Nyholm
|73-71—144
|Hayden Springer
|71-73—144
|Yohann Benson
|74-71—145
|Nick Dunlap
|75-70—145
|Alex Noren
|70-75—145
|Rafael Campos
|71-75—146
|Laurent Desmarchais
|71-75—146
|Drew Nesbitt
|70-76—146
|Charley Hoffman
|76-71—147
|Patton Kizzire
|70-77—147
|Mike Weir
|70-77—147
|Peter Malnati
|69-79—148
|John VanDerLaan
|73-75—148
|Stephan Jaeger
|73-77—150
|Paul Waring
|WD-WD
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.