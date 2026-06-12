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RBC Canadian Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 12, 2026, 7:51 PM

Friday

At North Course

Alton, Ontario

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70

Second Round

Benjamin James 67-63—130
Sam Burns 64-67—131
Hao-Tong Li 67-64—131
Keith Mitchell 67-64—131
Jackson Suber 66-65—131
Jesper Svensson 66-65—131
Bud Cauley 69-63—132
Tommy Fleetwood 67-65—132
Ryan Fox 66-66—132
Brice Garnett 65-67—132
Brooks Koepka 64-68—132
Jimmy Stanger 65-67—132
Matthew Anderson 64-69—133
Emiliano Grillo 64-69—133
Harry Hall 66-67—133
Taylor Pendrith 66-67—133
Aldrich Potgieter 66-67—133
Sahith Theegala 64-69—133
Austin Eckroat 67-67—134
Patrick Fishburn 65-69—134
Doug Ghim 65-69—134
John Keefer 66-68—134
Shane Lowry 65-69—134
Robert MacIntyre 68-66—134
Max McGreevy 66-68—134
William Mouw 68-66—134
Kevin Roy 70-64—134
Chandler Blanchet 65-70—135
Luke Clanton 69-66—135
Matt Fitzpatrick 67-68—135
Alex Fitzpatrick 68-67—135
Max Homa 68-67—135
Collin Morikawa 70-65—135
Chandler Phillips 67-68—135
Alejandro Tosti 66-69—135
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 69-66—135
Kevin Yu 69-66—135
Ricky Castillo 65-71—136
Wyndham Clark 68-68—136
Billy Horschel 66-70—136
Tom Kim 67-69—136
David Skinns 65-71—136
Davis Thompson 68-68—136
Erik Van Rooyen 65-71—136
Dylan Wu 68-68—136
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-70—137
Jacob Bridgeman 70-67—137
A.J. Ewart 69-68—137
Adam Hadwin 69-68—137
Kensei Hirata 69-68—137
Beau Hossler 68-69—137
Viktor Hovland 68-69—137
Takumi Kanaya 68-69—137
Justin Matthews 67-70—137
Taylor Moore 67-70—137
Keita Nakajima 71-66—137
Paul Peterson 67-70—137
Ben Silverman 68-69—137
Adam Svensson 65-72—137
Michael Thorbjornsen 69-68—137
Tony Finau 65-73—138
Lanto Griffin 68-70—138
Joe Highsmith 70-68—138
Ben Kohles 67-71—138
Denny McCarthy 69-69—138
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 69-69—138
Jeremy Paul 70-68—138
Matthieu Pavon 67-71—138
Kristoffer Reitan 68-70—138
Sam Ryder 65-73—138
Calen Sanderson 70-68—138
Joey Savoie 69-69—138
Neal Shipley 68-70—138
Nick Taylor 67-71—138
Vince Whaley 67-71—138
Daniel Brown 67-72—139
Vince Covello 69-70—139
Garrick Higgo 67-72—139
Tom Hoge 70-69—139
Chris Kirk 71-68—139
David Lipsky 69-70—139
Declan O’Donovan 70-69—139
Seamus Power 71-68—139
Aaron Rai 69-70—139
Matti Schmid 67-72—139
Roger Sloan 68-71—139
Jhonattan Vegas 67-72—139
Matt Wallace 66-73—139
Danny Willett 66-73—139
Eric Cole 64-76—140
Corey Conners 71-69—140
Max Greyserman 69-71—140
Ashton McCulloch 70-70—140
Thorbjorn Olesen 71-69—140
Davis Riley 66-74—140
Kris Ventura 69-71—140
Karl Vilips 69-71—140
Zachary Bauchou 69-72—141
Davis Chatfield 70-71—141
Trace Crowe 67-74—141
Joel Dahmen 73-68—141
Zecheng Dou 72-69—141
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 71-70—141
Lee Hodges 72-69—141
Rico Hoey 67-74—141
Hank Lebioda 70-71—141
Ben Martin 73-68—141
Marcelo Rozo 70-71—141
Adam Schenk 67-74—141
Austin Smotherman 71-70—141
Eric Zhao 68-73—141
Brian Campbell 72-70—142
Lucas Glover 69-73—142
Nicolai Hojgaard 69-73—142
Mackenzie Hughes 69-73—142
Mac Meissner 69-73—142
Sean O’Hair 70-72—142
John Parry 71-71—142
Andrew Putnam 74-68—142
Justin Rose 70-72—142
Jordan L. Smith 70-72—142
Camilo Villegas 68-74—142
Padraig Harrington 73-70—143
Chad Ramey 70-73—143
Jeevan Sihota 71-72—143
Danny Walker 74-69—143
Michael Brennan 70-74—144
Cameron Davis 68-76—144
Steven Fisk 69-75—144
Christo Lamprecht 69-75—144
Dawson Lew 70-74—144
Justin Lower 71-73—144
Pontus Nyholm 73-71—144
Hayden Springer 71-73—144
Yohann Benson 74-71—145
Nick Dunlap 75-70—145
Alex Noren 70-75—145
Rafael Campos 71-75—146
Laurent Desmarchais 71-75—146
Drew Nesbitt 70-76—146
Charley Hoffman 76-71—147
Patton Kizzire 70-77—147
Mike Weir 70-77—147
Peter Malnati 69-79—148
John VanDerLaan 73-75—148
Stephan Jaeger 73-77—150
Paul Waring WD-WD

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