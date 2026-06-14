Rangers shortstop Corey Seager dealing with mild concussion, says manager Skip Schumaker

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was out of the lineup for the third straight game because he’s dealing with a…

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was out of the lineup for the third straight game because he’s dealing with a mild concussion, manager Skip Schumaker said before they faced the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

On Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, Seager was trying to score from first on Brandon Nimmo’s double when he collided with catcher Carter Jensen. He stayed in the game and homered.

Seager missed 19 games in May and early June with lower back inflammation.

He’s struggling this season, hitting just .186 with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

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