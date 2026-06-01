PSG stars bring the Champions League trophy to the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain took its Champions League success to the French Open on Monday when Ballon d’Or winner…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain took its Champions League success to the French Open on Monday when Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and three teammates raised the trophy for tennis fans.

Dembele and his France teammates Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery and Desire Doue received a standing ovation from tennis fans as they took to the sun-drenched Philippe-Chatrier court.

PSG won Europe’s most prestigious club competition for a second straight year on Saturday after beating Arsenal in a tense final which finished with a penalty shootout.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also present at Roland Garros stadium, which is located in western Paris close to PSG’s own arena, the Parc des Princes. A former tennis player, the 52-year-old Al-Khelaïfi played two ATP tour matches, including a loss to 1995 French Open champion Thomas Muster, and played for Qatar in the Davis Cup.

Sporting sunglasses, Dembele shouted “Ici c’est Paris!” (This is Paris!) — one of the favorite chants of PSG fans. Some of the crowd joined in a loud rendition of it.

“We worked every day throughout the season to win this trophy once again,” Dembele said. “We’ll try to win another one next season but before that there is the World Cup with the France team.”

France is among the favorites of the World Cup starting June 11 in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

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