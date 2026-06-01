ESPN Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get a $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’ve been following the sports betting industry, you’ll want to know that ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. With this exciting transition, applying ESPN BET promo code WTOP during your sign-up process is the smartest way to elevate your betting experience. By signing up here with theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new customers can unlock a massive $1,000 Bet Reset.

This safety net allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet; if that initial ticket loses, you receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets. Whether you’re backing the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks today, or targeting another MLB game this week, we’re in this together. Let’s make sure you start with the best possible advantage in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is available.

Info for the ESPN BET Promo Code

ESPN BET Promo Code (theScore Bet Promo Code) WTOP Welcome Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Date Last Verified June 1, 2026

Offer Overview

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of this compelling welcome offer without needing a complicated opt-in process—simply use the code WTOP when you sign up. I always tell aspiring strategists that building your bankroll is about smart risk management. Place your first cash wager on any available market—whether you are backing the Texas Rangers on the moneyline on the road, or playing the total for the Milwaukee Brewers at home. If that initial bet loses, you’ll get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You don’t have to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can place a smaller wager—like a quick $10 bet—and it will still be fully matched if it grades as a loss, giving you the flexibility to manage your bankroll comfortably from day one.

If your qualifying wager falls short, your Bet Reset hits your account within 72 hours of the bet settling as a loss. I love how this refund is thoughtfully distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. It gives us a chance to spread our risk across a few different exotic bets, like keying a heavy favorite in a daily parlay, or just firing on some standard straight bets. Just remember, once these bonus bets are applied to your account, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

MLB Betting Lines for Monday Night

Here are the key matchups we are working with today:

Detroit Tigers (+141) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-169) | Total: O/U 8

| Total: O/U 8 Kansas City Royals (+178) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-216) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 San Francisco Giants (+137) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-164) | Total: O/U 7.5

| Total: O/U 7.5 Texas Rangers (-126) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (+105) | Total: O/U 8

| Total: O/U 8 Los Angeles Dodgers (-160) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+134) | Total: O/U 9

Let’s break down the payouts so you can plan your attack. If you place a $10 wager on today’s heaviest favorite, the Cincinnati Reds (-216), a winning ticket yields a profit of $4.63. Conversely, putting that same $10 on the biggest underdog, the Kansas City Royals (+178), returns a handsome $17.80 in profit.

For a standard spread or totals bet listed at typical -110 odds, a $10 wager pays out $9.09. If you scale your bankroll up to utilize the full $1,000, backing the favored Reds nets $462.96, picking the underdog Royals yields a massive $1,780 profit, and a standard -110 bet returns $909.09.

I’m placing my focus on the Royals-Reds showdown. Handicapping this game reveals a tightly contested matchup. Cincinnati holds a distinct advantage at the plate with a .710 team OPS and 256 total runs, overshadowing Kansas City’s .682 OPS and 221 runs.

However, the Royals counter with a slight edge on the mound; their pitching staff has compiled a 4.543 ERA and a 1.4088 WHIP, successfully edging out the Reds’ 4.705 ERA and 1.4469 WHIP. That pitching advantage gives the underdog a real chance to bring home a nice payout.

How to Register with the ESPN BET Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure we are ready for today’s MLB action:

Register an Account: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP regardless of which specific welcome offer you are claiming to ensure you lock in your bonus. Place Your First Wager: After completing the download, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, navigate to the MLB betting markets. Simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet. Whether you are picking the Texas Rangers to win on the road or betting the total in the Dodgers-Diamondbacks matchup, you can step up to the plate with confidence.

If your initial wager is unsuccessful, theScore Bet will cover your losses by refunding your entire stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

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